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Kimberly Guilfoyle, US Ambassador to Greece, Threatened with Removal

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Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, is facing revocation.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, is facing revocation.

Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering dismissing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her post as ambassador in Athens, following several revelations of inappropriate, even illegal, behavior before and during her tenure.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s position as head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Greece appears seriously compromised. Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, his Secretary of State, are examining the possibility of removing her following several reports implicating her conduct, both prior to taking office and during her stay in Athens.

A senior U.S. official stated on Sunday that the president and the head of American diplomacy are « extremely angry » about the ambassador’s alleged actions. A decision is expected to be made during the week, after the federal holiday on Monday.

The facts she is accused of have not been publicly detailed, but the terms used by this official suggest a situation deemed serious enough to consider a forced departure. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former television presenter and ex-partner of Donald Trump Jr., was appointed to this diplomatic post after Trump’s return to the White House.

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