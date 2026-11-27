The American giant Google was forced to suspend construction work on a data center in Belgium due to the absence of administrative authorization. This decision comes as major tech companies increase their investments in European digital infrastructure.

The Walloon administration confirmed on Friday, November 27, that it ordered the halt of the construction site located in the municipalities of Farciennes, Sambreville, and Aiseau-Presles, near Charleroi. During an inspection carried out on Thursday, regional agents observed the unauthorized construction of a 30,000 square meter building, while nearly 300 workers were active on site. Nicolas Yernaux, spokesperson for the Walloon Public Service, described it as a “major infraction” and announced the forwarding of a report to the public prosecutor.

Google had obtained in 2024 an initial permit authorizing the construction of three data centers on this former mining site of about fifty hectares. The American group then requested a modification of its project to merge two buildings and replace the air cooling system with a device using water from the Sambre River. Initially approved in April 2026, this modification was ultimately rejected in August by Walloon Minister François Desquesnes following a citizen appeal.

Water Consumption at the Heart of the Dispute

Greenpeace initiated an emergency procedure a few days earlier after observing the continuation of work through satellite images. The environmental organization notably denounces the considerable water and electricity needs of these infrastructures. According to information provided by the Walloon minister, the modified project planned a withdrawal of 600 cubic meters of water per hour from the Sambre, of which less than a quarter would be returned to the watercourse.

Google filed an appeal before the Belgian Council of State to contest the rejection of its modified permit. A hearing is scheduled for January 7, 2027. The American group asserts its intention to maintain constructive dialogue with regional authorities regarding its investments in Wallonia. This case arises as Google plans to invest five billion euros in its Belgian cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructures, amid growing opposition to the environmental impacts of data centers.

Sources citées dans l’article Administration wallonne · Service public de Wallonie · Images satellitaires de Greenpeace · Ministre wallon François Desquesnes