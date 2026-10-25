Brazil: Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro at Odds Before a Global Stakes Runoff

Brazil votes Sunday to choose between incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, in a neck-and-neck election whose outcome will determine the geopolitical orientation of Latin America’s leading power.

The beaches of Rio de Janeiro served as the backdrop Saturday for the final rallies of the two Brazilian presidential candidates. On one side, Lula, 80, seeking a fourth non-consecutive term as head of the country. On the other, Flávio Bolsonaro, a right-wing senator and eldest son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced to 27 years of house arrest for organizing an attempted coup after his 2022 defeat. The day before, the two men faced off in a final televised debate, more composed than their first confrontation, which quickly devolved into insults.

In the first round, Flávio Bolsonaro had outpaced the incumbent president with 47% of the vote against 45%, but three weeks of intensive campaigning seem to have allowed Lula to close the gap. Polls now place the two candidates tied, in a context marked by an abstention rate of about 20% in the first round, adding further uncertainty to the vote outcome.

Friday’s debate crystallized the fault lines between the two platforms. Lula challenged his rival’s inexperience, notably telling him: “He does not know what hunger is.” Flávio Bolsonaro responded by accusing the head of state of leaving a “country in ruins” and hammering his key question: “Why are things so expensive?” The senator promises to create 500,000 additional prison places, toughen security policies, and drastically cut public spending, positions that enjoy broad support in thematic polls.

Lula embodies a unique trajectory: a former worker turned union leader, he was the first Brazilian president from the working class. His first two terms, supported by rising commodity prices and social transfer programs, lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty. Convicted of corruption then acquitted, he regained power in 2022. However, his current term has been marked by popularity sometimes falling to 24%, amid dissatisfaction with crime and the cost of living.

Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign has been weakened by a financial scandal: the senator admits to having accepted several million dollars from banker Daniel Vorcaro to finance a film about his father, leading to an investigation for suspected corruption, money laundering, and tax fraud.

The stakes go far beyond Brazil’s borders. Brazil is a central actor in the fight against climate change, notably through Amazon protection. Under Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, deforestation reached record levels; under Lula, it was reduced to historically low levels thanks to satellite monitoring and field operations. Flávio Bolsonaro, who disputes human responsibility in climate change, commits only to ending illegal deforestation, a nuance that worries environmental defenders.

Geopolitically, a senator’s victory would bring Brazil closer to Latin American governments aligned with Donald Trump, notably those of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. The U.S. president received Flávio Bolsonaro at the White House, imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian products citing his father’s trial, and classified major Brazilian cartels among foreign terrorist organizations, a decision Lula denounced as a possible pretext for external interference. Defending national sovereignty against U.S. pressures has thus become a key axis of the incumbent president’s campaign.