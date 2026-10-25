Starlink in Ukraine: Connection Restored, but Musk Accuses kyiv Army of Violations

Ten days after a sudden restriction of access to the Starlink satellite network, the Ukrainian army announced it once again has a stable connection. A few hours later, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating the service’s terms of use.

The crisis seemed to be resolving, but subsequent statements reignited tensions. The Ukrainian army confirmed that its connection to the Starlink satellite communications network was now “stable,” ten days after access to this critical system was abruptly limited on the ground. The announcement came from the Ukrainian government, without detailing the precise circumstances of the restoration.

However, the day was not over when Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, the company that owns Starlink, spoke out to accuse the Ukrainian army of violating the service’s general terms of use. He did not specify the exact nature of these alleged violations.

The question of responsibility for imposing the initial restrictions remains unresolved. Neither Elon Musk nor the U.S. government, which operates the Starshield program—a military variant based on Starlink technology—claimed the decision to reduce Ukrainian access to the network. This lack of clarification maintains ambiguity over the decision-making chains governing the use of this tool that has become indispensable to Ukrainian military operations since the start of the Russian invasion.

The episode illustrates Kiev’s growing dependence on a private American infrastructure to conduct its operations, and the vulnerability this situation can represent when disagreements arise between the parties.