Starlink in Ukraine: restrictions persist despite Trump's assurances

Despite statements from the American president claiming that the limitations on the Starlink network had been lifted, Ukrainian forces continue to report connection outages that hinder their military operations.

Sources within the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense are clear: connectivity issues on the Starlink and Starshield networks have not disappeared. Drones lose connection as soon as they reach 161 km/h, a limitation that directly compromises the conduct of military operations on the ground. The ministry states it continuously monitors the performance of both networks and specifies that there is « currently no confirmation that these restrictions have been lifted. »

Donald Trump had nevertheless stated on Thursday that Elon Musk, owner of the satellite system, had « put things in order. » When questioned on Friday about possible ongoing problems, the American president said: « If there is a problem, I will fix it. » However, he acknowledged not having yet contacted the billionaire directly: « I heard it was fixed, but if it’s not, I will talk to him. »

The previous week, Kyiv had reported a reduction in uplink speeds to low-earth orbit satellites, affecting the speed of drone movement. Musk then rejected any responsibility, suggesting that the Pentagon could be the source of the disruptions, since Starshield, the secure version of the network used by the Ukrainian military, is under the control of the U.S. armed forces. The White House has repeatedly denied deliberately imposing limitations.

On the ground, Ukrainian soldiers tangibly experience the effects of these malfunctions. One of them confided that the connection was already cutting out at 80 km/h earlier in the week and warned: « God forbid they shut it down completely, it would be an absolute disaster. » Another soldier emphasized the decisive advantage the network provides: « Even one or two seconds matter when you can transfer data and orders faster. This advantage is truly felt on the ground. »

Ukraine uses the two services offered by SpaceX: the civilian Starlink network, used for routine communications, and Starshield, more secure, which notably allows drone operators to view their targets in real time and pilot interceptor drones. The entire system relies on a constellation of 10,000 satellites.

These technical disruptions occurred in a tense diplomatic context between Washington and Kyiv. A dispute opposes the two capitals regarding Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil infrastructure, which Trump considers responsible for a rise in global fuel prices. The American president has also eased certain sanctions against Russia and concluded an agreement to import Russian diesel into the United States, decisions strongly criticized by Ukraine and its European allies. Zelensky also stated that Washington had threatened to suspend intelligence sharing if the strikes did not stop, which Trump denied.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed the issue during a phone call with Trump on Friday evening. Downing Street indicated that he had « stressed the importance for Ukraine to have full access to Starlink in order to continue defending itself against the large-scale Russian invasion. »