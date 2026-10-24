Afghanistan: US Withdrawal Threatens Last University Accessible to Women

Washington has stopped funding the American University of Afghanistan, which allowed nearly a thousand female students to take online courses despite the Taliban ban. Without this funding, which covered up to 90% of its budget, the institution could close permanently.

Somewhere in Kabul, a young woman in her twenties attends her classes behind drawn curtains, camera off, under a pseudonym. She only knows her classmates through their voices. Since the Taliban banned women from higher education in December 2022, the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) represented for her, and for hundreds of others, one of the few remaining paths to a degree.

This path is now threatened. The United States has decided to end its financial support to the institution, notably refusing to renew a $25 million grant. The US State Department justifies this decision by a “repeated history of lack of transparency regarding millions of dollars of public funds.” The university covered up to 90% of its costs thanks to American funding.

Founded in 2006 at the initiative of the George W. Bush administration, the AUAF was originally presented as a project primarily aimed at Afghan women. Former First Lady Laura Bush traveled to Kabul to announce the American financial commitment, promising to train the country’s “future leaders.” Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 and the physical campus closure, the university has maintained a fully online program, hosting about a thousand students, three-quarters of whom are women.

Patrick Fine, former USAID mission director in Afghanistan, the now-dissolved American development agency, strongly disputes the official version. He acknowledges that past audits identified difficulties in complying with accounting procedures imposed by USAID but asserts that no major fraud was established. “These are simple smear tactics,” he says, emphasizing that the university remains “one of the few organizations still able to reach Afghan women.”

John Sopko, former US federal inspector who oversaw financial investigations opened as early as 2016, takes an opposite stance: contacted about this case, he said he was “surprised” that funding continued for so long.

For the affected students, the accounting debate weighs little against daily reality. The woman we will call Laila, whose name has been changed for security reasons, studies political science and international relations. She had to abandon a first university program in Kabul when the Taliban announced the ban, two exams before the end of her semester. A scholarship allowed her to restart at AUAF. Since the announcement of the US withdrawal, she says she has lost her appetite and rarely leaves her room.

The risks related to these clandestine studies are real. Female students have received threatening calls and messages. Taliban authorities have raided Laila’s home several times. Every outing is experienced as potential exposure: the fear that a phone check will reveal her academic exchanges is constant.

The State Department specifies that the university remains “free to find other funders,” and that the end of US funds “does not necessarily mean the end of its activities.” But without an identified replacement solution to date, the institution’s future remains very uncertain, along with that of thousands of Afghan women for whom it was the last slightly open door to higher education.