Israel Locks Down West Bank for Elections: Thousands of Palestinians Restricted

Israel announced a lockdown of the occupied West Bank for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the day of the Israeli legislative elections. This decision, presented by the military as a security measure, includes the closure of land crossing points and a ban on the movement of Palestinian workers to Israeli settlements and industrial zones. It follows an armed attack near Hebron, which led to a large-scale military operation and the displacement of about 2,000 Palestinian residents. Two days before a decisive vote for Benjamin Netanyahu, tensions are rising in a territory already marked by a strong military presence.

Israeli authorities confirmed on Sunday, October 25, the implementation of exceptional movement restrictions for the legislative elections. From Sunday and Monday, Palestinian workers will no longer be able to access Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, except for certain industrial zones and a few sectors with specific permits. On Tuesday, these exceptions will be removed and all relevant land crossings will be closed during election day. The military explains this decision as necessary to prevent new attacks and ensure the smooth conduct of the vote. The measure comes amid a particularly tense atmosphere since the attack on Friday, October 23 near Hebron. Two Palestinian assailants were killed by Israeli forces after a shootout that also cost the lives of two Israeli soldiers, according to information provided by the authorities. Benjamin Netanyahu immediately responded by ordering a reinforcement of military operations in the region, hinting at an intervention of unusual scale.

Hebron under pressure, Netanyahu faces a decisive election

The situation is particularly concerning in Hebron, the main city in the southern West Bank. On Saturday, Israeli forces evacuated about 2,000 Palestinians from several areas of the city, notably the Ein Dir Baha neighborhood, where the alleged attackers are said to originate. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz states that the operation targets a Hamas cell and that displaced residents will not be able to return home before the end of military interventions. Around forty people were also arrested, some suspected of belonging to Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Palestinian authorities denounce measures indiscriminately affecting civilian populations and call for international intervention. Hebron’s governor, Khaled Dudin, fears an extension of operations to other neighborhoods, while the municipality seeks housing solutions for displaced families. These events add to a rise in violence in the West Bank, where clashes, military operations, and settler attacks against Palestinian residents fuel a persistent climate of insecurity.

Politically, this decision comes at a crucial moment for Benjamin Netanyahu, whose future as head of government will depend on the results of the October 27 elections. The Israeli Prime Minister has made national security one of the main themes of his campaign, amid strong political divisions and ongoing tensions with the Palestinians. His opponents criticize his handling of security crises, while his most nationalist allies demand an even firmer policy in the West Bank. The announced lockdown could also have significant economic consequences for Palestinian workers dependent on jobs offered in settlements and industrial zones. Beyond election day alone, ongoing operations in Hebron raise questions about the evolution of Israeli policy in the occupied territories. While military authorities present these restrictions as temporary, their implementation occurs at a time when the prospect of de-escalation between Israelis and Palestinians seems particularly distant.