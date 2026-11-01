Gaza: Eight Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Strikes Despite Ceasefire

Eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in several Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s Civil Defense and local hospitals. These new victims were recorded in two distinct sectors of the Palestinian enclave, while a ceasefire has been officially in effect since October 2025. The bombings demonstrate the persistence of violence despite commitments made to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The exact circumstances of the strikes and the targeted locations were not yet clearly established at the time of the initial reports.

According to information provided by the Palestinian Civil Defense, five people lost their lives in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, while three others were killed in Gaza City, in the northern part of the territory. Rescue services, operating under Hamas authority, reported several interventions following the bombings. Local hospitals also confirmed the death toll of eight. The presence of a child among the victims once again highlights the consequences of military operations on the civilian population. At this stage, the available information does not allow for specifying the identity of all those killed nor determining whether the strikes targeted members of armed groups. The death toll reported by the rescue services remains subject to change.

A Ceasefire Weakened by Continued Military Operations

These new strikes come just over a year after the ceasefire agreement entered into force in October 2025. Despite this truce, violence has never fully ceased in the enclave. Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating their respective commitments, while military operations continue to cause casualties. According to Palestinian health data reported since the agreement took effect, more than 1,500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip during this period. Israeli authorities generally present their operations as responses to security threats or ceasefire violations. On their side, Palestinian authorities denounce the continuation of bombings and their impact on residents. These contradictory accusations complicate efforts aimed at sustainably consolidating the ceasefire.

The humanitarian situation remains particularly concerning in the Gaza Strip, where a large part of the population still lives in precarious conditions after several years of war. The destruction of homes, repeated displacement of families, and difficulties accessing healthcare continue to weigh on residents’ daily lives. Hospitals must care for the wounded while facing the lasting consequences of damage to health infrastructure. In this context, each new strike rekindles concerns about civilian protection and the future of the de-escalation process. The international community faces a dual challenge: ensuring effective respect for ceasefire commitments and enabling a sustainable improvement in living conditions in the Palestinian territory. The eight deaths announced this Sunday remind us that, despite the existence of an agreement, Gaza’s population continues to suffer the deadly consequences of the conflict.