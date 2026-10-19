West Bank: European Delegation Attacked by Settlers, Netanyahu Questions Testimonies

Masked Israeli activists assaulted a delegation composed of European diplomats, French clergy, and a mayor visiting the occupied West Bank. A few hours after the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose to challenge the victims’ version rather than promise prosecutions.

The footage was captured seconds before the assault. A journalist on site filmed masked activists as they prepared to attack a delegation of European diplomats, French clerics, and a mayor traveling in the occupied Palestinian territories. The assault has since sparked strong international emotion.

The Israeli government leader’s reaction surprised by its tone. Rather than announcing the opening of an investigation or promising that those responsible would be identified and brought to justice, Benjamin Netanyahu posted a message on social media questioning the victims’ account. “Serious accusations require serious evidence,” could be read in capital letters in the post from his office.

No commitment was made to find the perpetrators of the attack. This lack of judicial response, combined with the public questioning of testimonies from members of an official European delegation, has fueled criticism of Israeli authorities regarding their handling of violence committed by settlers in the West Bank.