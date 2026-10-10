Ligue 1: PSG beats Le Mans (3-1), Monaco falters, Lille wins, Brest shines… Paris makes a great move in the standings

Paris Saint-Germain won against Le Mans (3-1) on Saturday evening during the 6th round of Ligue 1. The Parisians made the difference thanks to goals from Lucas Beraldo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Maghnes Akliouche. Meanwhile, Monaco drew with Toulouse (2-2), Lille defeated Le Havre (1-0), and Brest crushed Angers (5-1). A favorable evening for Luis Enrique’s men, who close the gap to three points behind Monaco and reignite their title race hopes.

Beraldo opens the scoring from the penalty spot, Le Mans cools down Parc des Princes

PSG takes the lead as early as the 19th minute thanks to Lucas Beraldo. The Brazilian defender converts a penalty and allows the Parisians to quickly take the lead. Paris controls their advantage, but Le Mans refuses to give up and manages to stay in the game.

At the 54th minute, Louis Mafouta equalizes for the visitors (1-1). Le Mans completely revives the suspense and forces PSG to attack again. Luis Enrique’s men must react to avoid losing two valuable points against a team that was 10th before this matchday.

Kvaratskhelia puts Paris back ahead, Akliouche finishes off Le Mans in seven minutes

The Parisian response comes at the 61st minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finds the net and restores PSG’s lead (2-1). The Georgian international allows his team to retake control just seven minutes after Le Mans’ equalizer.

At the 68th minute, Maghnes Akliouche scores the third Parisian goal (3-1). PSG breaks away and takes a decisive step toward victory. In seven minutes, Paris scores two goals and definitively swings the match in their favor.

Le Mans can no longer come back. Despite seven minutes of added time, the score remains unchanged. PSG secures three valuable points thanks to three different scorers and fully benefits from Monaco’s slip-up.

Monaco held to a draw by Toulouse, Lille stays ahead of PSG

AS Monaco dropped two points against Toulouse (2-2). The Monégasques, who were second before this matchday, fail to make the difference against a Toulouse team ranked 14th. This result is a setback for the Principality club, which sees PSG reduce the gap.

Monaco now has 14 points, compared to 11 for Paris. The gap between the two teams narrows from five to three points. PSG gains two points on a direct rival in the title race.

Lille also continues its good run by beating Le Havre (1-0). LOSC, the leader before this matchday, maintains its position near the top with 13 points. The Nordistes remain ahead of Paris despite the Parisian victory, while Le Havre remains in serious trouble at the bottom of the standings.

Brest crushes Angers (5-1), Lorient dominates Paris FC

The highlight of this 6th round is signed by Brest. The Bretons deliver a real thrashing to Angers (5-1) in a one-sided match on the scoreboard. With five goals scored, Brest records the most spectacular victory of the evening and significantly improves its goal difference.

This success allows Stade Brestois to climb the standings with eight points. Angers, who had seven points before kickoff, remains stuck at that total and sees their evening opponent move ahead.

Meanwhile, Lorient wins against Paris FC (1-0). The Merlus take three important points and also bring their total to eight. Paris FC, fourth before this matchday, misses the chance to temporarily lead the championship and stays at 11 points, like PSG.

On Friday, Lens opened this 6th round with a victory against Olympique Lyonnais (2-1). OL, who had 11 points before the match, does not progress and sees PSG catch up.

PSG closes the gap to three points behind Monaco: the battle for top spots tightens

With this win against Le Mans, Paris Saint-Germain now totals 11 points after six rounds. The Parisians have three wins, two draws, and one loss. Their goal difference also improves by two units thanks to Saturday’s success.

Monaco has 14 points and Lille 13. PSG joins Lyon and Paris FC at 11 points, while Rennes, with 10 points before hosting Auxerre, can still surpass Paris on Sunday.

The situation remains very tight at the top of the table. Only three points separate PSG from Monaco, and the results of the last matches of this 6th round can still change several positions.

Sunday: OM under pressure at Troyes, Rennes can surpass PSG

Three matches remain on the schedule Sunday to close this 6th round of Ligue 1.

At 3 p.m., Nice hosts Strasbourg. Both teams seek to improve their position in the standings, and Strasbourg will try to earn points before hosting PSG in the next round.

At 5:15 p.m., Rennes welcomes Auxerre. The Rennais, who have 10 points, can reach 13 points with a win. They would then surpass PSG and join Lille, depending on goal difference.

Finally, at 8:45 p.m., Olympique de Marseille travels to Troyes. The situation is worrying for OM, who occupy 17th place with only three points after five rounds. The Marseillais must react urgently to avoid sinking further into the relegation zone.