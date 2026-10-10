The Brazilian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office is suing Shell, seeking approximately $108 million in damages for the 2024 floods. This initiative aims to establish the climate responsibility of major oil companies, highlighting the impact of their activities on natural disasters. It could redefine the legal framework for businesses in the face of climate change.

Oil giant Shell finds itself at the center of a legal case that could mark a turning point in the fight against climate change. On Friday, October 9, 2026, the Brazilian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit against the British energy group's local subsidiary, seeking more than 541 million reais, or approximately $108 million, in compensation for the consequences of the catastrophic floods that struck southern Brazil in 2024. These historic storms, which hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul between April and May, caused the deaths of 183 people and forced nearly 500,000 residents to flee their homes. Prosecutors argue that major oil companies must be held financially responsible for the climate damage to which their activities have contributed. This initiative is particularly noteworthy, as it is believed to be the first action of its kind brought by a national public prosecutor's office against a major oil company.

The proceedings, launched jointly with the Brazilian environmental organization Instituto Preservar, are based on a relatively unexplored legal argument. The prosecution believes that Shell's climate responsibility should be assessed in light of its historical contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. According to estimates presented in the case file, the group's activities account for approximately 2% of historical global emissions. The magistrates are therefore seeking 270,5 million reais in damages for collective environmental and moral harm, in addition to another 270,5 million reais to compensate for material losses. The prosecutors do not claim that Shell directly caused the torrential rains, but maintain that the prolonged exploitation and marketing of fossil fuels have contributed to global warming, which itself can exacerbate certain natural disasters. The objective is thus to establish a link between emissions produced over several decades and the human and economic consequences of an extreme weather event.

An unprecedented procedure that could revolutionize the liability of oil companies.

This legal action is part of an international movement seeking financial compensation from major fossil fuel producers. According to Maria Antonia Tigre, a climate law specialist at Columbia University's Sabin Center, the Brazilian initiative is unprecedented due to the direct intervention of the public prosecutor's office. Until now, comparable proceedings were primarily brought by local authorities, associations, or individuals. In Germany, a Peruvian farmer notably sued the energy company RWE, accusing it of its historical contribution to global warming and the risks facing his village. While his claim for compensation was ultimately rejected, the case helped advance legal discussions on the possibility of holding major emitters liable for damages occurring on the other side of the world. Shell is also facing a lawsuit in the United Kingdom, brought by victims of a typhoon in the Philippines.

The Brazilian case, however, could face significant legal challenges. To secure a conviction, the plaintiffs will have to convince judges that there is a sufficiently established link between the emissions attributed to Shell and the damage caused by the 2024 floods. The question of apportionment of responsibility will also be crucial, since climate change results from the accumulation of emissions from a multitude of economic activities, both public and private. The oil company will have to be able to present its arguments and challenge the estimates put forward by the plaintiffs. At this stage, no legal liability for Shell in this disaster has been established. But the initiation of these proceedings reflects a shift in how authorities view the financing of the consequences of climate change. For the residents of Rio Grande do Sul, some of whom are still living with the consequences of the 2024 devastation, the stakes go beyond the amount claimed. A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could encourage other lawsuits against major energy companies and contribute to redefining the financial obligations of businesses in the face of climate disasters.