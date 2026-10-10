An Indian national nicknamed “guru” by his victims was sentenced on Friday, October 9, to twenty years of criminal imprisonment for acts of extortion and sexual torture committed via the Discord platform. The trial, held behind closed doors for five days, resulted in a sentence lower than that requested by the public prosecutor.

The court delivered its verdict on Friday, October 9, after a week of hearings: Rohan Rane, an Indian national described as a neo-Nazi ideologue, was sentenced to twenty years of criminal imprisonment. The charges against him involved acts of extortion and sexual torture carried out remotely through the Discord messaging platform, on which he exercised psychological control over his victims. The public prosecutor had requested a heavier sentence, though the exact amount was not made public.

The trial was conducted entirely behind closed doors, a decision that caused regret among the civil parties. While they expressed satisfaction with the conviction, they would have preferred a public hearing, believing that such a case could have helped raise awareness about male violence and online manipulation mechanisms.

A closed trial frustrating the civil parties

The case highlights a modus operandi based on digital control: the Discord platform, widely used by video game communities and affinity groups, served as a recruitment and control ground for the accused. The alleged acts combine serious offenses, extortion and sexual torture, within an ideological framework claimed by the convicted. The nature of these acts, carried out remotely on isolated victims, illustrates a form of online crime whose legal boundaries continue to evolve.