Mexico: Ninth Journalist Killed Since January, Violence Against the Press Persists

Mexico is once again mourning the death of a journalist. On Friday, October 9, 2026, Hamurabi Huesca Manzano, director of the digital media outlet Pinotepa Comunica, was shot during an armed attack in the state of Oaxaca, in the south of the country. His death brings to nine the number of journalists killed in Mexico since the beginning of the year, according to a count reported by the press freedom defense organization Artículo 19 and Reporters Without Borders. This new homicide occurs in a particularly concerning context for information professionals, who regularly face threats, assaults, and violence linked to organized crime. Local authorities have opened an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack, the exact circumstances of which remain to be clarified.

Hamurabi Huesca Manzano led Pinotepa Comunica, a local news outlet followed by more than 52,000 people on Facebook. Based in the Santiago Pinotepa Nacional region on the coast of Oaxaca state, he covered local news and events affecting residents. The journalist also worked as a taxi driver. According to initial information provided by the local prosecutor’s office, he was in the La Planta neighborhood on Friday afternoon when a group of armed men opened fire. The attack resulted in three deaths, including the journalist. Investigators are now seeking to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led the assailants to intervene in this area.

An attack that allegedly targeted a presumed member of organized crime

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office currently favors a lead related to rivalries between criminal organizations. According to investigators, the assailants sought to kill a man nicknamed “El Darío,” described by authorities as a significant figure in local crime. Hamurabi Huesca Manzano, who was supposed to provide him a taxi ride, was reportedly nearby at the time of the attack and was fatally hit by the gunfire. Initial investigations therefore suggest that the journalist was not necessarily the primary target of the attackers. However, this hypothesis remains to be confirmed and does not yet allow for definitively ruling out all leads. Authorities state they have identified the group likely involved and continue searching for those responsible.

This distinction is important in a country where journalist murders are frequently examined through the lens of their professional activity. Mexico has experienced particularly high violence against reporters for several decades, especially those investigating criminal cases, corruption, or relationships between political officials and delinquent organizations. Local journalists are often the most exposed, as they work in territories where the presence of armed groups can limit their freedom of movement and ability to gather information. Even when a homicide appears linked to other circumstances, press defense associations generally demand that the professional angle be examined. This precaution aims to prevent potential pressures or threats against a journalist from being overlooked during investigations.

Nine journalists killed in 2026, a particularly worrying toll

The murder of Hamurabi Huesca Manzano occurs less than three months after that of Francisco Alejandro Leyva Aguilar, also assassinated in Oaxaca state. On July 22, this former director of a public television and radio network was shot in a restaurant in San Pablo Etla. Aged 60, he notably published a political column in which he criticized certain decisions by local authorities. Several months before his death, he had reported receiving threats. Reporters Without Borders had then denounced the shortcomings of protection measures and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his assassination. His death was already the seventh journalist homicide recorded in Mexico since January 2026. An eighth case was later recorded on August 29 with the assassination of Ricardo Zúñiga Rosas, a journalist and news content creator in Puebla state.

The repetition of these murders highlights the difficulty authorities face in ensuring the safety of information professionals. Several victims had reported threats before their assassination, raising questions about the effectiveness of prevention measures. Mexico does have a federal protection mechanism for human rights defenders and journalists, intended to support threatened individuals. However, associations regularly denounce the lack of resources, delayed interventions, and coordination difficulties between local and national authorities. On October 6, Amnesty International again alerted about the situation of journalist Alberto Amaro, who faced repeated threats despite being under official protection. For human rights organizations, protecting reporters cannot be limited to individual measures: it also requires effective investigations and judicial sanctions against perpetrators of violence.

Press freedom confronted with the power of criminal organizations

The Mexican situation illustrates the consequences of organized crime’s grip on certain regions of the country. In several states, criminal groups seek to control information regarding their activities, rivalries, or relationships with local authorities. Independent journalists, often lacking the security means of major newsrooms, can be directly exposed when covering sensitive topics. This pressure also fosters self-censorship, with some professionals preferring to avoid investigations that could endanger their lives. Violence against the press thus has consequences beyond the victims themselves: it weakens residents’ access to independent information and reduces the ability to document abuses, corruption, and criminal activities.

The assassination of Hamurabi Huesca Manzano now renews calls for greater mobilization by Mexican authorities. Press freedom defense organizations demand that all circumstances of the crime be examined and that those responsible be identified and brought to justice. For the government of President Claudia Sheinbaum, the fight against impunity remains a crucial issue in a country where attacks against journalists continue to multiply. The death of the director of Pinotepa Comunica also underscores the importance of local media, whose journalists provide daily coverage of territories sometimes underrepresented in major national media. With nine information professionals killed since the start of the year according to press defense organizations, Mexico continues to face a persistent security crisis for those working in journalism.