During a press conference, NASA declined to share the most basic information about the upcoming launch of a Russian cargo ship to the International Space Station, a refusal that highlights the deterioration of exchanges between the two space agencies.

The scene took place Monday during a NASA press conference dedicated to the International Space Station (ISS). A journalist specializing in space news asked an apparently simple question: could the imminent launch of a Russian Progress cargo ship to the station be confirmed, and could the date and time of liftoff be specified? The American agency’s answer was negative.

This refusal to communicate is surprising. The Progress MS-36 cargo ship was then scheduled to launch less than sixteen hours later, Tuesday morning at 10:13 UTC, or 5:13 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States. Its destination: the same ISS that NASA co-operates with the Russian space agency Roscosmos on for more than two decades.

A Progress resupply mission is, by nature, a routine operation. These uncrewed cargo ships regularly supply the station with food, fuel, and equipment. Their launch schedule is usually made public without difficulty. NASA’s silence on such a predictable flight therefore contrasts with the usual transparency practices surrounding ISS-related operations.

This episode occurs amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow, whose repercussions are felt even in space cooperation. While the two countries formally maintain their collaboration on the orbital station, information exchanges now seem subject to restrictions that the agencies themselves struggle to publicly justify.