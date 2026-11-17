An anomaly occurring ten minutes after liftoff doomed United Launch Alliance’s mission from Cape Canaveral on Sunday. The 40 satellites intended for Amazon’s future high-speed Internet network could not be placed into orbit.

The launch had taken place as planned from Cape Canaveral, Florida, but the mission ended in failure. On Sunday, United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket experienced an anomaly about ten minutes after launch, preventing it from placing its payload into orbit.

On board were 40 satellites belonging to Amazon, designed to support Project Kuiper, the future high-speed Internet access network that the American e-commerce giant aims to deploy globally. The loss of these devices represents a significant setback for a program that seeks to directly compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network.

This flight was part of a much larger contract: Amazon has reserved several dozen launches with ULA to place the entire Kuiper constellation into orbit. Sunday’s failure does not call the entire program into question but delays a commercial launch that has already been awaited for several years.

ULA has not yet specified the exact nature of the anomaly or the prospects for resuming launches.