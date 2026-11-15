SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft landed Saturday on the mechanical arms of its launch tower in Texas, after more than twenty-two hours in orbit. A world first marking a decisive step in the race for a fully reusable rocket.

On Saturday, the Starship spacecraft accomplished what no space vehicle had done before: precisely returning to the structure from which it had launched the day before, slipping between the mechanical arms nicknamed “chopsticks” atop launch pad number 2 in the state of Texas. The maneuver, executed without a crew onboard, prompted an immediate reaction from SpaceX commentator Dan Huot, who exclaimed live: “Do you believe it? Look at it! It’s back!”

This was the fifteenth test flight of the largest and most powerful launch system ever built. During its mission, Starship completed fourteen orbits around Earth and deployed twenty-six Starlink satellites before returning safely after more than twenty-two hours of flight, the longest duration ever achieved by the vehicle.

This successful recovery represents a major milestone in the Starship program, whose development costs run into several billion dollars. Elon Musk considers this spacecraft the centerpiece of SpaceX’s satellite operations as well as its ambitions for human transport to the Moon and then Mars. NASA, which itself funds part of the program to the tune of several billion dollars, praised the event. The U.S. space agency is counting on Starship to land its astronauts on the Moon as part of the Artemis program by the end of the decade and to help establish a permanent lunar base. Its administrator, Jared Isaacman, summed up the feat in one phrase: “It was almost like magic.”

However, the day was not without setbacks. SpaceX had also planned to recover the rocket’s lower stage, the Super Heavy booster, using the same principle. The attempt had to be abandoned after the booster’s engines shut down prematurely. Its guidance system, detecting an incorrect trajectory, triggered the self-destruct protocol, and the vehicle exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after liftoff. SpaceX engineers are still analyzing the cause. This booster had previously been successfully captured during three earlier test flights.

Mastering the full reuse of its launchers is at the core of SpaceX’s strategy to drastically reduce the cost of space launches. The recovery of the Starship spacecraft represents, in this regard, the most significant progress recorded since the program began.