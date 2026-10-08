French astronaut Sophie Adenot returned to Earth this Thursday after spending 235 days in space. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, which also carried 3 other crew members, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. This return concludes a mission of nearly 8 months aboard the International Space Station, during which the Frenchwoman broke the European record for the longest continuous stay in space.

A spectacular splashdown in the Pacific

The Dragon capsule left the ISS on Wednesday, October 7, before beginning its journey back to Earth. On board were Sophie Adenot, American astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, as well as Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

After passing through the upper layers of the atmosphere, the capsule was slowed by its parachutes before touching down in the waters off California. Images of the splashdown show the four large parachutes deployed over the Pacific, then the capsule making contact with the ocean surface.

The return required several delicate operations. During atmospheric reentry, Dragon’s heat shield protected the astronauts from the extreme temperatures caused by friction with the atmosphere. A specialized team was then tasked with recovering the capsule and its occupants.

Sophie Adenot breaks European record for longest spaceflight

Departing from Florida on February 13, 2026, as part of the Epsilon mission, Sophie Adenot became the European astronaut with the longest continuous stay in space, among both men and women.

On September 3, she had already surpassed the previous European record held by Italian Luca Parmitano, who spent about 200 days in orbit during his Beyond mission. Thomas Pesquet, for his part, completed a 199-day mission in 2021.

With 235 days spent in space, Sophie Adenot sets a new benchmark for European astronauts. At 44 years old, the former test pilot for the French Air and Space Force thus completes her first spaceflight.

Over 200 scientific experiments aboard the ISS

During her mission, Sophie Adenot participated in numerous scientific experiments in fields such as biology, medicine, physics, and space technologies. These studies aim notably to better understand the effects of prolonged stays in microgravity on the human body and to prepare for future crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.

The French astronaut also took part in scientific and technical operations aboard the International Space Station. Her mission included a significant educational component aimed at bringing young French people closer to scientific research and space careers.

Sophie Adenot is the second Frenchwoman to go to space, after Claudie Haigneré, whose first flight dates back to 1996. Her stay aboard the ISS marks a new milestone in French participation in crewed space programs.

After 8 months in weightlessness, essential readaptation

Returning to Earth does not mean the end of work for Sophie Adenot. After her stay in the United States, where astronauts must undergo medical examinations, she will continue her recovery at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

There she will follow a rehabilitation program to Earth’s gravity. After nearly 8 months in microgravity, her body must notably regain its balance, coordination, and muscle strength.

Doctors will also monitor the effects of spaceflight on her cardiovascular system, muscles, and bones. This recovery phase is an integral part of long-duration space missions.

Sophie Adenot’s return comes after several days of waiting, as weather conditions forced NASA to postpone her departure from the ISS to October 7 at the earliest. The French astronaut now completes a historic mission for France and European space exploration.