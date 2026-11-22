The European rocket Ariane 6 is set to perform a new launch on Monday, November 23, 2026, from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou. For this mission, named VA271, the launcher will carry 36 satellites from the Amazon Leo constellation, designed to provide internet connection services from low Earth orbit. This flight will mark a new milestone for the European space program and for the deployment of Amazon’s satellite network.

The liftoff is scheduled within a window between 8:09 and 8:38 local time in Kourou, which corresponds to between 12:09 and 12:38 in Paris. The mission will be conducted in the Ariane 64 configuration, the most powerful version of the European launcher, equipped with four P160C solid rocket boosters. This architecture allows carrying larger payloads than the two-booster configuration. The teams from Arianespace and the French National Centre for Space Studies are preparing the final operations necessary for the launch, subject to favorable technical and weather conditions.

This will be the tenth flight of Ariane 6 since its entry into service. After several years of development and challenges faced by the European space sector, the launcher must now demonstrate its ability to carry out regular commercial missions. The program represents a strategic issue for Europe, which seeks to maintain autonomous access to space amid international competition. The success of this new flight would help consolidate Ariane 6’s operational reliability and strengthen customer confidence.

Amazon continues the deployment of its internet constellation

The 36 satellites carried belong to the Amazon Leo program, formerly known as Project Kuiper. This constellation aims to offer high-speed internet connection services through satellites orbiting a few hundred kilometers above Earth. Amazon notably aims to serve territories where terrestrial infrastructures are insufficient or difficult to deploy. The American group thus seeks to position itself in a market already occupied by other space telecommunications operators, notably Starlink.

This mission will be the fourth launch by Arianespace on behalf of Amazon Leo. The contract represents an important commercial opportunity for the European space sector, which must meet a growing demand for telecommunications satellite launches. Low Earth orbit constellations indeed require numerous launches to progressively deploy their equipment and then replace satellites that have reached end of life. For Arianespace, these missions allow developing recurring activity while showcasing the capabilities of the new launcher.

An important launch for the future of European space

The Ariane 64 configuration is expected to play a central role in the European commercial strategy. Thanks to its superior payload capacity, it can meet the needs of large constellation operators while remaining suitable for certain institutional missions. The development of these capabilities occurs in a context of increased competition between European, American, and Asian launchers. The regularity of launches, their cost, and reliability now constitute decisive criteria to attract customers.

If Monday’s launch proceeds as planned, the Amazon Leo satellites will be placed into their target orbit before continuing the necessary steps for their commissioning. This mission will not mark the completion of the constellation, whose deployment must continue through many other flights. For Ariane 6, it will primarily represent a new opportunity to confirm its ramp-up and demonstrate that Europe has a launcher capable of meeting the needs of a space market undergoing transformation.