The cook died on Friday, November 20, from prostate cancer, his son Jean-Pierre announced on Monday. Together, from their Montreal kitchen, they had gathered 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Michel Dumas’s first recipe had only one recipient. In 2013, the chef prepared duck rillettes in front of his son Jean-Pierre’s camera. His mother, who lives in a retirement home and had never come to see him in Canada, could finally watch him cook at home. After a few weeks, the video had been viewed eighty times. Father and son joked between themselves. Either grandma watched it on repeat, or other people were interested in the rillettes. They decided to try again.

Michel Dumas was then nearly sixty years old with four decades of experience behind him. Born in 1954 in Poitiers, he learned cooking at the Tarbes hotel school, then worked in London. In spring 1976, Montreal was preparing to host the Olympic Games and was looking for cooks in France. He responded to a classified ad and arrived in Quebec on May 6, his 22nd birthday. At the Windsor Hotel, where he became sous-chef, he already had thirty-two cooks in his brigade.

“Small knives, at rest”

From his years in the brigade, Michel Dumas had kept the taste for brief instructions. In his small kitchen with blue tiles, the mustached chef even addressed his utensils. “Small knives, at rest,” he would say. A blanquette, a poutine, or a chicken in a pot were prepared at the same fast pace, until the “super nickel” that praised the result. During autograph sessions, parents came to thank him for helping them find what to serve their children for dinner.

In 2023, father and son had published Super nickel. The best recipes from table 55. To write the book, Jean-Pierre settled in the kitchen with his open computer to record quantities and cooking times. His father sometimes managed three recipes at once. In early October, after thirteen years of videos, Michel Dumas announced he was retiring and that Jean-Pierre would succeed him in front of the camera.

On Monday, announcing his death, Jean-Pierre thanked the caregivers at the Montreal Jewish General Hospital who had supported his father for several years. He also had a thought for all those strangers who, when sitting down to eat, say in turn “super nickel.” “Today, it makes me smile to think about it.”