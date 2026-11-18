An improvisation that is causing a lot of reactions on social media. During a show, comedian Thomas Angelvy interacted with a 17-year-old high school student in the audience, who explained that he participates in the blockades organized in schools. The young man demands a reduction in time spent in class. But when the comedian asks him how many hours of classes he attends each week, he is unable to give a precise number. A response that gives Thomas Angelvy a perfect opportunity to make his audience laugh.

He demands fewer classes… without knowing how many hours he has!

Thomas Angelvy is known for his improvisations with spectators. Used to questioning people in the audience about their daily lives, professions, or personal experiences, the comedian regularly turns their answers into improvised sketches. This time, a 17-year-old teenager is at the center of his attention.

During their exchange, the young man explains that he participates in the protest movement affecting French high schools. Like many students mobilized in recent weeks, he notably wants a reduction in the number of class hours.

Thomas Angelvy then asks him a particularly simple question: exactly how many hours of classes does he have per week? Problem: the teenager cannot answer precisely. He therefore advocates for a reduction in his schedule without being able to indicate his current hourly volume.

The comedian immediately exploits this contradiction to continue his improvisation. The gap between the high school student’s demand and his inability to quantify the hours he wants to reduce becomes the comedic engine of the exchange.

An improvisation making the rounds on social media

The video of this exchange is widely shared on social media, where it provokes many reactions. Some internet users praise Thomas Angelvy’s quick wit, while others mock the young protester’s lack of preparation.

The excerpt is based on a particularly effective contrast: a teenager engaged in a school protest movement, who demands a lighter schedule but does not know the number of hours on his own timetable.

The scene perfectly matches Thomas Angelvy’s style. The comedian, who became known for his spontaneous exchanges with spectators, uses his interlocutor’s answers to build his jokes, without needing a prepared script.

Blockades disrupting classes for several weeks

This video is released as high school blockades multiply in France. Since the end of September, students have been protesting notably against their schedules, academic pressure, teaching conditions, and the organization of their days.

The question of time spent in high school occupies an important place in their demands. Some denounce days that start at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m., with long breaks between classes or lunch breaks considered insufficient.

In fact, the hourly volume varies according to classes and specialties. In general and technological 10th grade, common teachings represent 26 hours and 30 minutes per week, to which optional courses may be added. In 11th and 12th grades, weekly hours generally range between 26 and 28 hours, excluding options.

The mobilizations also have consequences on schooling. According to figures released in early November, about 370 high schools had experienced blockades lasting two to four weeks, sometimes resulting in the loss of around a hundred hours of classes for the affected students.

Faced with this situation, the government is considering organizing catch-up classes during school holidays, notably with the help of volunteer teachers. The goal is to allow students affected by the blockades to recover part of the missed lessons.

A simple question that destabilizes the high school student

The exchange with Thomas Angelvy does not allow knowing the teenager’s actual schedule, nor determining if his workload is excessive. However, it highlights a precise contradiction: the young man wants to reduce a number of hours he himself cannot quantify.

While the blockades continue to disrupt schools and authorities have announced measures against blockades preventing access to classes, this improvisation by Thomas Angelvy resonates particularly.

The comedian only needed one question to put his interlocutor in difficulty: how many hours of classes does he actually attend each week? Information that the 17-year-old high school student was unable to provide, even though he demands a reduction in his school time.