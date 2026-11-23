Less than three weeks before the Miss France 2027 election, the 31 regional contestants took their traditional preparation trip to Saint Martin, in the Caribbean. Alongside them, Hinaupoko Devèze, Miss France 2026, took on a new role: supporting the hopefuls for her succession. The Tahitian beauty queen notably spoke about the pressure some contestants may feel, sometimes worried about details she considers secondary.

Hinaupoko Devèze advises the contestants: «Sometimes they get stressed over small details»

Crowned Miss France on December 6, 2025, at the Zénith in Amiens, Hinaupoko Devèze knows the contest’s demands perfectly. One year after participating herself in the preparation trip in Martinique, the 24-year-old now accompanies those hoping to succeed her.

In Saint Martin, she notably spoke about the contestants’ concerns, stating: «Sometimes they get stressed over small details.»

A remark that highlights the questions contestants face during their preparation. Between photo sessions, training, public speaking, and numerous public appearances, the 31 regional representatives must quickly assimilate the contest’s codes. Hinaupoko Devèze can share her personal experience, having lived this preparation last year before winning the crown.

An intense program of fashion shows, general knowledge, and training

Arriving in Saint Martin on Monday, November 16, the 31 contestants were welcomed at Princess Juliana Airport before participating the next day in a public fashion show organized in Marigot.

The stay was filled with cultural activities, photo sessions, and several preparation workshops. The participants notably discovered local gastronomy, making Johnny Cakes, and visited the neighboring island of Saint Barthélemy.

But the trip was no simple vacation. The contestants also followed walking training, makeup workshops, public speaking exercises, and the traditional general knowledge test.

Two former Miss France winners participated in their support: Camille Cerf, Miss France 2015, responsible notably for giving advice on oral expression, and Alicia Aylies, Miss France 2017, who shared her experience and led a workshop on achieving personal goals.

Angélique Angarni-Filopon, Miss France 2025, also made an appearance with the contestants.

An unprecedented trip to Saint Martin in the contest’s history

This is the first time Saint Martin has hosted the contestants’ preparation trip for Miss France. The Caribbean island was chosen to allow participants to discover its heritage, culture, and landscapes while continuing their preparation.

During this week, the 31 regional Miss contestants also learned to live together, respect a particularly busy schedule, and familiarize themselves with the demands of their future television appearances.

This stay is an important step before the national ceremony rehearsals, during which the contestants will have to learn the choreography and the various show segments.

On December 12, Hinaupoko Devèze will crown her successor at the Futuroscope

After this trip to the Antilles, the contestants will now focus on the final stretch of the competition.

As announced during the presentation of the next Miss France election, the ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at the Arena Futuroscope, in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, near Poitiers.

The event will be broadcast live on TF1 and hosted by Jean-Pierre Foucault, a loyal figure of the contest for over 30 years.

Among the 31 contestants is Mandy Goudal, Miss Poitou-Charentes, aged 38 and mother of two children. She is the first mother to participate in the national election and the oldest contestant in the contest’s history.

For Hinaupoko Devèze, this evening will mark the end of her reign. The Tahitian, who succeeded Angélique Angarni-Filopon in December 2025, will have to hand over her sash and crown to the new Miss France 2027, whom she has accompanied during this preparation in Saint Martin.