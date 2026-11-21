Italian jeweler and businessman Paolo Bulgari died in Rome at the age of 89. His death was announced on Saturday, November 21, 2026, by his family. Grandson of Sotirio Bulgari, founder of the prestigious Italian jewelry house, he had chaired the family business since 1984 and greatly contributed to its international development. Since 2011, Bulgari has belonged to the French group LVMH, led by Bernard Arnault.

« The greatest jeweler of our time »: the moving tribute from his family

In a statement announcing his passing, the Bulgari family praised « his profound humanity and the talent of an entrepreneur who loved Italy and was its ambassador worldwide ».

His close ones also paid tribute to his exceptional career: « The greatest jeweler of our time is gone. »

Born in Rome on October 8, 1937, Paolo Bulgari belonged to the third generation of the founding family. He joined the company in 1960, initially working alongside his father, Giorgio Bulgari. Passionate about precious stones, he gradually acquired internationally recognized expertise in gemology.

The exact circumstances of his death have not been made public.

From a small Roman shop to a global luxury empire

The story of Bulgari began in 1884, when Sotirio Bulgari, a craftsman of Greek origin, opened the first shop in Rome. The house gradually developed and in 1905 inaugurated its historic establishment on Via dei Condotti, which became one of the emblematic addresses of Italian luxury.

After the death of Giorgio Bulgari in 1966, his sons Gianni, Paolo, and Nicola took part in managing the family business.

In 1984, Paolo Bulgari became president of the company, while his brother Nicola became vice-president. Their nephew Francesco Trapani took operational leadership of the group.

Under their leadership, Bulgari continued its international expansion and diversified its activities. Beyond high jewelry, the brand developed watchmaking, perfumery, leather goods, and accessories.

Paolo Bulgari notably played a major role in the house’s aesthetic identity. He favored colored stones, bold creations, yellow gold, and shapes inspired by ancient Greek and Roman art.

The house attracted many international personalities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, and Richard Burton. Its jewelry became inseparable from Hollywood cinema and major social events.

In 2011, Bulgari came under LVMH control for 3.7 billion euros

The year 2011 marked a historic turning point for the company. The Bulgari family ceded control of the house to the French group LVMH in a transaction valued at approximately 3.7 billion euros.

This acquisition allowed LVMH, the luxury group led by Bernard Arnault, to significantly strengthen its presence in high jewelry.

Paolo Bulgari later explained that this decision had been difficult but was necessary to preserve the company’s future, protect its employees, and organize generational succession.

Despite the change in majority shareholder, he remained deeply attached to the family brand and continued to take personal interest in jewelry creation.

The house is currently led by Laura Burdese, appointed CEO as of July 1, 2026. She succeeded Jean-Christophe Babin, who was also called to lead LVMH’s Watches division.

Bernard Arnault pays tribute to a key craftsman behind Bulgari’s success

Upon the announcement of his passing, Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, personally extended his condolences to the jeweler’s family.

« Our group, my family, and I extend our sincerest condolences to the Bulgari family as well as to all the Maison’s employees following the death of Paolo Bulgari », said the French leader.

Bernard Arnault also highlighted the deceased’s decisive role in the brand’s international prominence:

« Throughout his life, he was one of the main artisans of the brand’s success, while preserving and embodying the Italian spirit and the deeply Roman heritage of our exceptional jewelry house. »

A foundation dedicated to disadvantaged children in Rome

Beyond his responsibilities in the luxury sector, Paolo Bulgari was involved in several philanthropic initiatives.

In November 2019, he founded the Paolo Bulgari Foundation, aimed notably at combating educational precariousness and promoting access to vocational training in disadvantaged neighborhoods of Rome.

The foundation supported several urban renewal projects and youth support programs, particularly in the peripheral districts of the Italian capital.

Among its achievements is the rehabilitation of Largo Ferruccio Mengaroni square, in the Tor Bella Monaca neighborhood, completed in 2023.

His funeral will take place Monday in Rome

Paolo Bulgari leaves behind six children from two marriages.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026, at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, Rome.

With his passing, the Bulgari family loses one of the heirs who accompanied the transformation of a Roman artisanal company into a globally present jewelry house, now integrated into the world’s leading luxury group.