British singer James Blunt surprised his fans by announcing a process to officially change his name. After promising to rename himself if his new album reached number one in UK sales, the « You’re Beautiful » singer shared proof of his administrative request. His new name, Ryan Bel Air, humorously references the airline Ryanair.

James Blunt has never hidden his taste for self-mockery. This time, the British singer decided to take the joke all the way to his official identity. On the occasion of the release of his album « Airplane Mode, » the artist had promised to legally change his name if the record reached number one on the UK chart. The bet was won: his new album climbed to the top of the sales, becoming his first number one album in the UK in nineteen years. Rather than going back on his promise, James Blunt posted a screenshot on Instagram showing a name change request. The operation reportedly cost him £53.05.

The new name chosen by the artist is Ryan Bel Air, a pun that recalls the name of the Irish airline Ryanair. He had initially mentioned the possibility of becoming Ryan Air, but the process shown on social media shows this variant. The shared document indicates a change from his birth name, James Hillier Blount. While this publication shows an administrative procedure, it alone is not sufficient to confirm the completion of all formalities. The announcement nevertheless quickly attracted attention, as the singer has built a reputation as a personality capable of joking about his image and the criticism he receives.

A return to the top after nineteen years

This name change mainly accompanies a significant commercial success. With « Airplane Mode, » James Blunt returns to the top spot of the UK album chart, a position he had not held since « All The Lost Souls, » released in 2007. His first album, « Back to Bedlam, » also enjoyed considerable success, notably driven by « You’re Beautiful. » Since then, the artist has continued his musical career while cultivating a notable presence on social media. His humor, often self-directed, has become a component of his public communication. He had already proposed a similar bet during the anniversary reissue of « Back to Bedlam, » then considering taking the name Blunty McBluntface if the record reached number one. The album ultimately stopped at seventh place.

Beyond the anecdote, this operation illustrates how some artists transform their personal communication into a media event. By associating the commercial performance of an album with a deliberately extravagant promise, James Blunt sparked curiosity that goes beyond his usual audience circle. The process extends attention around a musical release in an environment where new releases follow quickly. It remains to be seen whether Ryan Bel Air will become his lasting public identity or if James Blunt will continue to appear on his next productions. One thing is certain: with this joke turned administrative procedure, the British singer has succeeded in turning a music chart into new international news.