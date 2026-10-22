Hugues Aufray is forced to cancel his concert scheduled for Friday, October 23 in Bressuire, Deux-Sèvres. At 97 years old, the performer of Santiano suffers from acute laryngitis which caused aphonia, in other words, a loss of voice. Bad news for his fans, as the singer continues his Escapada! tour across France.

Acute laryngitis prevents Hugues Aufray from singing

The singer was supposed to take the stage at Bocapole in Bressuire on Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. But his health condition does not allow him to perform. The announcement was made on Thursday, October 22, the day before the show, by the artist’s entourage.

In a statement released on social media, his team explained: “Due to acute laryngitis causing aphonia, Hugues Aufray is unfortunately forced to postpone the concert scheduled for tomorrow in Bressuire.”

Acute laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, which notably affects the vocal cords. It can cause significant hoarseness and, in some cases, a temporary loss of voice. For a singer, this condition makes any performance particularly difficult, if not impossible.

The concert postponed to January 8, 2027

Spectators who planned to attend the Bressuire concert will have to wait several more weeks. The show is postponed to Friday, January 8, 2027, at the same venue.

This is therefore a postponement and not a definitive cancellation. Tickets purchased for October 23 remain valid for the new date, scheduled at 8 p.m., with no exchange necessary.

At 97, Hugues Aufray continues an exceptional career

Born on August 18, 1929, Hugues Aufray celebrated his 97th birthday this summer. Despite his age, the singer continues to perform for his audience, faithful to a career that began in the late 1950s.

With songs that have become classics like Santiano, Céline, Stewball, Le Petit Âne gris, and Adieu monsieur le professeur, the artist has spanned several generations. He is also known for his French adaptations of Bob Dylan’s songs, to which he greatly contributed to popularizing the work in France.

Last September, Hugues Aufray stated at 97 that he had “never been fashionable”. A statement illustrating his longevity and attachment to a career conducted far from passing trends.

His Escapada! tour demonstrates his desire to continue singing on stage. Accompanied by his musicians, Hugues Aufray offers shows that bring together his greatest hits and maintain a direct connection with his audience.

Health problems had already disrupted his concerts

This new postponement recalls the medical difficulties Hugues Aufray faced in October 2023. At 94, he had to postpone several performances after an unexpected dental surgery. A rib injury was also mentioned at that time.

The singer then resumed his musical activities, confirming his intention to remain on stage as long as his health allows. This time, it is a condition directly affecting his voice that forces him to temporarily stop performing.

No hospitalization has been announced following this acute laryngitis. The postponement of the Bressuire concert is confirmed, but no general change to his tour has been announced at this stage. His fans now hope to see him fully recovered vocally on January 8.