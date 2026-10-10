At 79 years old, Michel Sardou definitively closes the door on a return to the stage. Invited to RTL this Saturday for the station’s 60th anniversary, the singer acknowledged that his voice has changed and that he no longer feels capable of performing concerts. This statement confirms the end of his stage career after more than 60 years of songs and several farewell tours.

“My voice is no longer at all what it used to be”

Michel Sardou now leaves no hope for his fans who were waiting to see him sing again. On RTL’s microphone, the performer of the Lacs du Connemara acknowledged the limitations his voice imposes on him today. “I can’t anymore”, he declared, before admitting that “my voice is no longer at all what it used to be”.

At 79, the artist therefore considers that he no longer has the vocal abilities necessary to reconnect with the public under the conditions he desires. He rules out any new return to the stage, although he had already announced several times the end of his career before ultimately returning to concert halls.

These revelations were made on the occasion of RTL’s 60th anniversary, celebrated with exceptional programming and the return of many historic personalities of the station. Michel Sardou was among the guests of this celebration, notably during a special edition of Stop ou Encore, hosted by Julien Lepers with Éric Jean-Jean and Vincent Perrot.

A final tour completed in 2024

Michel Sardou had nevertheless made a notable comeback with Je me souviens d’un adieu, a tour launched in October 2023. After announcing his retirement from the stage in 2018, the singer ultimately decided to reunite with his audience to perform one last time the songs that marked his career.

Accompanied by an orchestra of about twenty musicians, he notably returned to the Paris La Défense Arena in March 2024, with a central stage setup. The tour ended in spring 2024, after several months of performances in France and neighboring countries.

This comeback allowed spectators to hear again La Maladie d’amour, Je vais t’aimer, En chantant, Être une femme, Les Vieux Mariés, and also Les Lacs du Connemara. But this time, Michel Sardou’s statements indicate that the singer considers his vocal abilities insufficient to contemplate a new tour.

More than 60 years of career and songs that have become essential

Born on January 26, 1947, in Paris, Michel Sardou began his recording career in the 1960s. He had his first major hits with Les Bals populaires and J’habite en France in 1970, before multiplying hits over the following decades.

With over 100 million records sold according to figures generally associated with his career, he is among the most popular French artists of his generation. His songs have accompanied several decades of French life, with lyrics devoted to love, family, human relationships, but also political and social topics.

His repertoire has also sparked numerous controversies. The artist has regularly defended his freedom of expression and convictions, notably in the documentary Sardou, autoportrait, where he revisited his Gaullist commitment and the controversies that marked his career.

The end of concerts, but not of his public statements

If Michel Sardou gives up singing on stage, he continues to occasionally participate in shows and interviews. The singer maintains his frankness and does not hesitate to comment on political news or the evolution of French society.

In December 2024, he thus delivered a harsh judgment on the French political situation, notably regretting the country’s divisions.

His statement nevertheless provides an important confirmation regarding his artistic future: he no longer plans to resume concerts. For his fans, the tour Je me souviens d’un adieu thus appears as his ultimate meeting with the public on stage. Michel Sardou leaves behind a repertoire of several hundred songs, some of which continue to be broadcast and covered more than half a century after their creation.