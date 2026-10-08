Wednesday evening brought two unexpected moments to the 35,000 spectators who came to applaud Céline Dion at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris. During her 11th Paris concert, the 58-year-old Quebec star fell in the middle of a song, causing concern among the audience. A few minutes earlier, she had also forgotten part of the lyrics to her huge hit Pour que tu m’aimes encore. Fortunately, these two incidents did not prevent the singer from continuing her show until the end.

A fall during the concert worries spectators

While performing on stage, Céline Dion suddenly lost her balance and fell in front of thousands of spectators. The scene, filmed by several people present in the venue, quickly circulated on social media.

The singer immediately got up and continued singing without interrupting her performance. She also gave a thumbs-up to the audience to reassure them. At this stage, there is no indication of any injury.

According to initial reports, the incident might be related to her stage outfit, her pants having caught on one of her heels. However, this explanation remains to be confirmed.

« I forget my words »: Céline Dion loses track of her song

Another unexpected moment marked the evening during the performance of Pour que tu m’aimes encore, one of the most famous songs in her repertoire, written and composed by Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Visibly moved, Céline Dion began to sing before losing track of the lyrics. After trying to resume, she finally admitted her forgetfulness to the audience: « I forget my words. »

The audience immediately took over by singing the lyrics for her. Touched by this reaction, the artist apologized simply: « Luckily you are here, I am sorry. »

She then thanked her fans for their support: « Thank you when you sing my songs, when you tell me the words of those I haven’t sung for a little too long. » She added that this moment deeply touched her.

Health still monitored since the announcement of her illness

These incidents naturally draw attention due to the health problems Céline Dion has faced in recent years. In December 2022, the singer revealed she suffers from stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes muscle rigidity and sometimes very painful spasms.

This condition forced her to cancel many concerts and to interrupt her stage career for a long time. Her return to Paris on September 12, 2026, after more than six years without a real concert series, was therefore highly anticipated.

However, it would be unjustified to establish a link between her illness and Wednesday night’s fall. No medical evidence supports this, and the artist continued her performance normally.

The singer has devoted several years to her physical and vocal rehabilitation. Medications, immunotherapy, physiotherapy, and intensive training have allowed her to return to the stage despite this incurable disease⁠. Her concert schedule has also been adapted to her physical capacities.

A Paris residency continuing until October 17

Despite these two incidents, Céline Dion finished her 11th concert in front of an enthusiastic audience. Among the personalities present Wednesday night were notably Zendaya, fashion designer John Galliano, and rappers Gazo and SDM.

Since her very emotional return to the stage on September 12⁠, Céline Dion has been performing continuously at the Nanterre venue. Her residency is scheduled to continue until October 17, before a new series of 10 concerts planned for May 2027.

On Wednesday night, the singer showed she could handle an unexpected event without abandoning her show. Her fall and forgetting the lyrics ultimately gave way to applause and the emotion of the spectators, happy to see their idol again after several years of absence.