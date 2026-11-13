"We've moved on": Slimane prepares his big comeback with Vitaa after harassment conviction

A little over a year after his harassment conviction, Slimane is preparing his return to the spotlight alongside Vitaa. The two singers have announced a new joint tour, accompanied by an album, seven years after their first record VersuS. Their record label fully supports this comeback despite the legal controversies surrounding the former winner of The Voice.

Capitol France CEO Alexandre Kirchhoff notably stated regarding the singer’s conviction: « We’ve moved on. » A stance taken as the duo launches ticket sales this Friday for their new tour, scheduled for 2028.

« We’ve moved on »: the label head defends Slimane

When questioned about Slimane’s legal issues, Alexandre Kirchhoff defended the singer and downplayed the consequences of his conviction. The Capitol France executive considered the matter to be in the past, mentioning « many misunderstandings and misinformation » surrounding the case.

The record label head also reminded that Slimane was sanctioned by the justice system and that this conviction should not prevent the continuation of his career. He confirmed that the new project with Vitaa is a priority for the label, which relies on the popularity of both artists.

A 10,000-euro fine in September 2025

On September 17, 2025, Slimane was fined 10,000 euros, including 3,000 euros suspended, for digital harassment. The decision was made by the Saint-Étienne court following a complaint filed by a technician from his tour.

The incidents dated back to December 2023 during a concert at the Zénith of Saint-Étienne. The technician reported repeated messages and inappropriate content sent by the singer. Slimane acknowledged the facts held against him during the judicial procedure.

Other accusations of assault and sexual harassment were also made by technicians. These other proceedings were dismissed, as investigations did not gather sufficient evidence to pursue the singer on these charges.

Vitaa has never abandoned Slimane

Despite the revelations and conviction, Vitaa continued to support her musical partner. In October 2025, the singer publicly reaffirmed her friendship with Slimane, stating: « It’s a friendship that goes through everything. »

Alexandre Kirchhoff confirms this closeness today. He describes the two artists as « bound like brother and sister » and explains that they are working together on their new project. Their artistic collaboration had quietly continued, notably in writing songs for other performers.

A new album and 23 concerts announced for 2028

The duo’s comeback takes the form of a tour called VersuS Tour II. The currently published schedule includes 23 concerts in France, Belgium, and Switzerland, with a launch planned for March 30, 2028, at the LDLC Arena near Lyon.

The two artists will perform notably in Strasbourg, Lille, Marseille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, Geneva, and Brussels. Two concerts are also scheduled at the Accor Arena in Paris on November 30 and December 1, 2028. Ticket sales open this Friday, November 13.

A new joint album is also in preparation, with a release announced for 2027. A first single is expected before the end of 2026.

This reunion follows the considerable success of VersuS, released in 2019. Driven by songs like Je te le donne, Ça va, ça vient and Avant toi, the album sold approximately 1.3 million copies. The tour gathered nearly 500,000 spectators.

A comeback announced in a video where Vitaa lifts Slimane

To formalize their reunion, Vitaa and Slimane published a carefully staged video on November 6. The two artists appear on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers, before Slimane is left alone and collapses amid the flashes. Vitaa then approaches, offers her hand, and helps him stand up.

The post was accompanied by these words: « Never again without you », along with the date November 13. The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, between fans eager to see the duo again and those who recall Slimane’s judicial conviction.

Since this case, the singer had limited his media appearances. In December 2025, he released his solo album Il faut que tu saches, without the usual promotional campaign. His track Première fois, released in March 2026, later regained airtime on radio broadcasts.

With Vitaa, Slimane is now preparing a new series of large-scale concerts. The official tour website already displays the dates for VersuS Tour II, with the last announced shows scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16, 2028, at Forest National in Brussels.