REVELATIONS - Angèle accused of using Because Music before signing with Sony for 4 million euros: behind the controversy

Angèle finds herself at the center of a controversy in the music industry. While her new album Instinct is experiencing a disappointing commercial start, the Belgian singer is accused of having taken advantage of the independent label Because Music’s contacts before signing with Sony Music. A deal estimated at 4 million euros is mentioned, of which 1 million would have been intended for the artist. These accusations, made by Belgian music blogger Roger The Shame, notably involve two influential figures in the French music industry: Emmanuel de Buretel and Pedro Winter.

Because Music: a partnership that reportedly ended abruptly

According to Roger The Shame, Angèle allegedly led Because Music’s executives to believe she would sign with their record label. The label then opened its professional network to her, facilitating collaborations with several recognized artists, notably Justice and SebastiAn.

The singer then reportedly chose Sony Music while retaining the benefits of these collaborations. Emmanuel de Buretel and Pedro Winter are said to be particularly unhappy with how the negotiations unfolded.

The blogger thus accuses Angèle of having dangled a signing with Because Music to take advantage of its professional connections before joining a competing record label. He also claims that the singer’s behavior is highly criticized within the Parisian music scene.

Justice, SebastiAn, and Pedro Winter at the heart of tensions

In February 2026, Angèle released What You Want, a track produced with Justice. This collaboration preceded the release of her third album, Instinct, which also featured Soulwax, SebastiAn, and Caroline Polachek.

Because Music’s role in this artistic environment is significant. Founded by Emmanuel de Buretel in 2004, the label has long maintained close ties with the French electronic scene. Its partnership with Ed Banger, founded by Pedro Winter, notably supported the development of Justice and SebastiAn.

Pedro Winter joined Because Music France in June 2026 as global head of creative and co-director of the label in France. His involvement in this musical universe explains why his name appears in the accusations concerning Angèle.

The question now concerns the conditions under which these collaborations were negotiated. Had Angèle made commitments to Because Music before joining Sony? Had the label obtained guarantees regarding a future signing? These points remain unknown.

Sony Music reportedly put 4 million euros on the table

Angèle’s change of record label is established. After her first two albums released with Universal Music, the singer joined Sony for her third album, Instinct. This transfer accompanied a new musical direction, more oriented towards electronic music and international collaborations.

The amount of 4 million euros has been mentioned regarding the investment dedicated to this new project. According to Roger The Shame, 1 million euros would have directly benefited Angèle.

Such an investment represents a considerable financial commitment for a record label. Sony notably counted on the international fame of the singer, revealed by Brol in 2018 and who became one of the most popular Francophone artists of her generation.

Only 16,000 albums sold: the disappointing start of Instinct

This controversy arises while Angèle is going through a difficult commercial period. As detailed in a previous article about the commercial failure of her new album, with only 16,000 copies sold in the first week⁠, the initial results of Instinct are far from the performances of her previous albums.

An industry professional estimates that 400,000 copies would need to be sold to recoup the 4 million euro investment mentioned around the project. This threshold is an estimate and not an officially communicated target by Sony Music.

The contrast with past successes is particularly marked. Brol, released in 2018, had sold over a million copies, while Nonante-Cinq, published in 2021, achieved triple platinum certification in France.

The singer’s comeback was also disrupted by several promotional cancellations. Angèle notably withdrew from the NRJ Music Awards on October 23, citing health issues, as well as other scheduled appearances around the album release.

Emmanuel de Buretel and Pedro Winter reportedly furious

Beyond the financial aspect, the accusations call into question the professional relationships between Angèle and several influential players in the music industry.

Emmanuel de Buretel, founder of Because Music, and Pedro Winter, a historic figure of the French electronic scene, reportedly took the singer’s final choice very badly. Their supposed dissatisfaction concerns less the signing with Sony than the conditions under which Angèle would have benefited from their network before joining the competing group.

Roger The Shame claims that the two executives are furious and that the singer is now considered “without faith or law” in part of the Parisian music scene.

In the music industry, relationships between artists, producers, and labels often rely on long negotiations, preparatory collaborations, and commitments sometimes concluded several months before the final contract signing.

It remains to be seen whether Angèle had indeed given assurances to Because Music or if the label’s executives simply hoped to obtain her signature…