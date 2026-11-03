"It wasn't my best experience": Vianney slams Céline Dion after writing for the singer

Vianney expressed his disappointment regarding his collaboration with Céline Dion, highlighting a lack of creative exchange. He discovered that his song, "Ma force," was recorded without her involvement, leading him to realize that this working method wasn't right for him. Nevertheless, he continues to admire the singer and is working on his new album.

Vianney revealed his disappointment with his collaboration with Céline Dion , for whom he wrote and composed a song in 2016. Ten years later, the French singer recounted the behind-the-scenes story of this experience, marked by a lack of artistic exchange with the Quebec star. Even more surprising, he explained that he only discovered Céline Dion had recorded his song on the day of her album's release.

Vianney discovers that Céline Dion recorded his song without telling him.

In 2016, Vianney wrote and composed "Ma force ," a song intended for Céline Dion and ultimately included on the deluxe edition of her album " Encore un soir ." The album was released a few months after the death of René Angélil , the singer's husband and former manager, who passed away in January 2016.

At that time, Vianney was just beginning to write for other artists. The possibility of seeing one of his compositions sung by an artist of Céline Dion's renown represented an exceptional opportunity. However, things did not go as he had hoped.

When questioned by readers of Le Parisien on the occasion of the upcoming release of his new album, Les Évadés , Vianney admitted: "It wasn't my best experience."

The singer explained that he had never truly been involved in the recording of his composition. "It was only the second time I'd written for someone. I love this woman, and for me, it should be about exchange and sharing, and that wasn't the case. I had sent her a song, but I didn't even know she had sung it."

Vianney learned that his song had been chosen and recorded by Céline Dion when he discovered the album upon its release. No real collaboration had taken place between them.

"This isn't my world": Vianney explains his disappointment

Although Vianney said he was proud to have been chosen to write a song for Céline Dion, he regretted the way this collaboration worked, which was very different from his usual practice.

“I was honored, but I also thought, ‘Okay, this isn’t my world.’ Mine is more artisanal, more collaborative.”

The songwriter explained that he prefers direct communication with the performers he works with. In the case of "Ma force ," he simply sent his composition, without participating in its performance or being informed of its recording.

Since that experience, Vianney has not written any more songs for Céline Dion. He also confirmed that he did not participate in the preparation of her next album, announced for spring 2027.

Over the years, however, the singer has multiplied his collaborations with other French artists, notably Florent Pagny , for whom he has also written.

Despite his disappointment, Vianney retains all his admiration for Céline Dion

Vianney's criticisms of this collaboration do not, however, diminish his admiration for the Quebec singer. The artist explained that he would have loved to attend her Paris concerts, but the birth of his daughter prevented him from doing so.

His parents, however, were able to attend one of the shows. "My parents, yes, and I have rarely seen them so moved ," he confided, before mentioning his wish to discover the singer on stage himself during her next performances.

"I'd love to go there in May. It's truly extraordinary."

Vianney is preparing his comeback with a new album, "Les Évadés"

These revelations came as Vianney prepares for the release of his fifth album, Les Évadés , expected this Friday. After nine months dedicated to building his cabin , the 35-year-old singer returns with a project developed in an environment very different from major production studios.

On Monday evening, he presented several songs from his new album to some 2,000 people gathered at the Grand Rex in Paris . The evening also featured a projection of images retracing the construction of his cabin, where he worked on his new compositions.

Alongside this musical comeback, Vianney is serving as the mentor for the new season of Star Academy . The singer has also announced his return to the stage in spring 2027.

Ten years after writing Ma force for Céline Dion, Vianney continues his career as a songwriter and performer, while continuing to write for other singers.