Florent Pagny facing cancer: “My scan is dramatic,” the singer reveals his greatest fear during treatment

Florent Pagny reflected on his battle with lung cancer, diagnosed at the end of 2021 and publicly revealed in January 2022. In the documentary Cancer, life ahead, available on M6+ since October 14 and soon to be broadcast on M6, the 64-year-old singer recounts the first hours following the announcement of his illness, the medical examinations, and the difficulties encountered during his treatments. He notably reveals having had to face a fear that has accompanied him for a long time: claustrophobia.

“My first scan is dramatic”: the shock of the diagnosis

Florent Pagny precisely remembers his first medical examinations. “My first scan is dramatic. But the next day, at 8:30 a.m., I am undergoing a PET Scan”, he says. This medical imaging exam notably allows the search for tumor sites in different parts of the body and the assessment of the extent of a cancer.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, the performer of Savoir aimer explains that he immediately sought to maintain a fighting spirit. “We look for the positive angle to face this situation”, he states. An attitude he says he kept throughout his illness, despite heavy treatments and relapses.

Claustrophobic, Florent Pagny particularly dreaded medical examinations

The singer reveals that one of his main anxieties was not directly about the side effects of treatments, but the imaging exams he had to regularly undergo. “The only thing I dread is that I’m claustrophobic, so going into MRIs or scans…”, he confides.

To endure these exams, Florent Pagny developed a simple method: “So I put things over my eyes, I don’t even look at the machine.” This fear of confined spaces accompanied him during his medical journey, while the controls were essential to measure the effectiveness of treatments and monitor the progression of his cancer.

“My wife never gave up”: the decisive support of his family

Florent Pagny also reflects on the role of his wife, Azucena Caamaño, and their two children, Inca and Aël. Faced with the illness, his family organized to support him during treatments and take charge of certain daily responsibilities.

“My wife never gave up, she accompanied me nonstop and the children went to handle the affairs”, he explains. The singer emphasizes the importance of this family presence: “If you have that chance, to have your other half, the love of a true family, it’s extraordinary.”

After several relapses, cancer still under surveillance

Since the announcement of his lung cancer in January 2022, Florent Pagny has gone through several periods of treatment and remission. A relapse in 2023 notably forced him to resume treatments. The singer continues today to have his health regularly monitored, with surveillance exams intended to detect any possible recurrence of the disease.

As he recently explained in a previous testimony dedicated to his fight against cancer, Florent Pagny believes this ordeal has profoundly transformed his life. “This illness has given me more than it has taken away”, he confides, referring to the changes caused by the diagnosis and treatments.

The singer, who has resumed his musical activities and returned to the stage, nevertheless refuses to consider his illness as definitively behind him. His history of relapse forces him to maintain regular medical follow-up.

A message addressed to all: “Sick or not sick, go get your check-ups”

Through his testimony, Florent Pagny also wishes to raise public awareness about the importance of screening and medical follow-up. His experience has shown him how decisive exams can be, even when they cause strong apprehensions.

“Sick or not sick, go get your check-ups”, he urges. A message that concludes his testimony in Cancer, life ahead, a 90-minute documentary also featuring Carla Bruni, Clémentine Célarié, Yaël Braun-Pivet, Bernard de La Villardière, and Jarry. The program will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 3 at 9:10 p.m. on M6, after its availability on M6+.