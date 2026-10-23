Five years after her previous album, Angèle hoped for a triumphant comeback with Instinct, released on October 16. But the initial sales figures are far from expectations. With around 16,000 copies sold in the first week, the Belgian singer records a start nearly half that of her previous album. An embarrassment all the more disappointing as Sony Music reportedly invested 4 million euros in this project and would need to reach 400,000 sales to break even. Added to these commercial difficulties is the cancellation of several promotional events, including the NRJ Music Awards.

16,000 sales in one week: a very disappointing start

Angèle faces a serious commercial setback. Her third album, Instinct, did not generate the expected enthusiasm despite an ambitious promotional campaign and five years of waiting since Nonante-Cinq.

After six days of sales, the album totaled 14,935 copies sold. Estimates for the entire first week hover around 16,000 sales, nearly half the start of her previous album.

The result is particularly disappointing for an artist accustomed to commercial success. Her first album, Brol, released in 2018, exceeded one million copies sold. Its successor, Nonante-Cinq, released in 2021, was certified triple platinum in France.

The new album should nonetheless take the top spot on the weekly sales chart. A first place that does not hide the low volume sold given the singer’s popularity.

Sony Music: 4 million euros invested and 400,000 sales needed?

The financial stakes are considerable. According to estimates provided by a music industry producer, the Instinct project represents an investment of 4 million euros for Sony Music.

According to this professional, the album would need to reach 400,000 copies sold for the label to break even. A goal particularly distant from the current start. The producer does not hide his pessimism: « They will never make it. »

The change of record label was nevertheless an important turning point in the singer’s career. After her first two albums released with Universal Music, Angèle joined Sony to open a new stage in her artistic journey.

This change accompanied the announcement of her new album and her major musical comeback, with high commercial ambitions.

Even streaming does not take off

The difficulties are not limited to physical sales. Initial performances on streaming platforms are also below expectations.

On Thursday, only four songs from Instinct appeared in Deezer’s top 100, at 42nd, 45th, 62nd, and 76th places respectively.

The single Une seule vie, chosen to accompany the album release, occupied the 39th position in radio airplay rankings.

These results fuel concerns about the album’s ability to maintain its sales level in the coming weeks. A significant portion of the most loyal audience purchased the album upon release, which could cause a noticeable drop in second-week sales.

The situation contrasts with Angèle’s historical performances, who has accumulated several billion streams and is among the most popular Francophone artists of her generation.

NRJ Music Awards: Angèle cancels her appearance at the last minute

This commercial disappointment is compounded by a series of notably noticed cancellations.

Angèle was scheduled to participate in the NRJ Music Awards, broadcast this Friday, October 23 on TF1. The singer was among the most anticipated personalities of the ceremony, held one week after the album’s release.

But on Tuesday evening, she canceled her participation, depriving the channel and organizers of one of the main announced stars.

On Wednesday, the artist explained her absence on social media: « I am disgusted (…) I am stuck at the bottom of my bed. I won’t be able to do what was planned and was so cool. I am really sorry!! Have a great show everyone and see you soon. »

The singer also gave up participating in the inauguration of her pop-up space at Printemps Haussmann, in Paris. A scheduled meeting on Radio Contact, in Belgium, was also canceled.

These absences are officially linked to health problems. They coincide with the publication of the particularly disappointing first sales figures of her new album.

An ambitious album, but a mixed critical reception

Artistically, Instinct marks an important evolution in Angèle’s career. The singer chose to move away from some of the pop sounds of her beginnings to explore electronic music more deeply.

For this third album, she surrounded herself with recognized collaborators, including Justice, Soulwax, SebastiAn, and Caroline Polachek.

The album includes 13 tracks and mixes electronic compositions, intimate songs, and more experimental productions.

But the reviews have been mixed. Some praised this artistic risk-taking, while others regretted compositions less immediately accessible than the singer’s previous hits.

This evolution had already been examined in a breakdown of the 13 tracks of Instinct, between successes and missteps.

Choosing a more experimental musical direction is now one of the main challenges of this comeback: convincing a new audience without losing the one that made Brol and Nonante-Cinq successful. For now, it has failed…