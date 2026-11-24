"I thought I was going to die": Axelle Red opens up about her health problems and announces her return after an 8-year absence

Axelle Red, after an eight-year hiatus, has announced her musical comeback with a new album, Gentille Anarchiste, scheduled for release in March 2027. The Belgian singer discusses her recent health issues, particularly during the pandemic, which inspired her songwriting. She will also perform at the Olympia in Paris and reunite with Renaud for a new song.

After an eight-year hiatus from recording, Axelle Red is back in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with Le Parisien this Tuesday, the Belgian singer, known for her hits "Sensualité ," " Je t'attends," and "Parce que c'est toi ," opens up about the challenges she has faced in recent years. The 58-year-old artist reveals that she experienced serious health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. "During Covid, I thought I was going to die ," she confides.

Significant weight loss and symptoms of a heart attack

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Axelle Red experienced a serious health scare. Faced with several worrying symptoms, the singer had to go to the hospital, fearing she might never see her children again.

"I had lost a lot of weight, I had tinnitus and the symptoms of a heart attack ," the artist recounts.

On the way to the hospital, Axelle Red's thoughts are first and foremost with her three daughters. She realizes that she dedicated a song to her eldest, Janelle, in 2006, entitled Si tu savais , but that she has never done the same for her two younger daughters.

Two songs written for his daughters

This fright directly fueled the writing of her new album. Axelle Red composed two songs dedicated to her two youngest daughters, Leçon de vie and La fille que tu es.

Now aged 27, 23, and 21, her three daughters occupy a central place in her life. Janelle also shares her mother's artistic ambitions. They have both collaborated on writing several lyrics, including those for the singer's upcoming single, " Fatals Innocents ."

"Gentle Anarchist": a new album expected on March 12, 2027

Titled Gentille Anarchiste , Axelle Red's tenth studio album will be released on March 12, 2027 under the Naïve Jazz label. For the first time in her career, the singer recorded an album in France , at the famous Ferber studios in Paris.

She worked with producer Renaud Letang, known in particular for his collaborations with Manu Chao and Alain Souchon.

This new album will blend funk sounds with personal lyrics, addressing themes such as self-confidence, trauma, and human relationships. The singer also explores her love of animals in a track titled " L'amour est en toi" (Love is in You ), inspired by her dog Akai.

Reuniting with Renaud, 25 years after "Manhattan-Kaboul"

Another highlight of this musical comeback: Axelle Red will reunite with Renaud for a new song, " Chanter pour elles" (Sing for Them) . This song was conceived as an extension of their famous duet "Manhattan-Kaboul ," released in 2002.

The singer had already announced she was working on a sequel to Manhattan-Kaboul with Renaud . A true popular success, the song was awarded at the Victoires de la Musique in 2003 in the category of original song of the year.

A long-time advocate for children's rights, Axelle Red also confided that she was deeply affected by her humanitarian missions with young victims of violence. These experiences notably led her to develop an interest in medicine and neuroscience.

A tour in 2027 and a return to the Olympia

Axelle Red will also be back on stage with her fans in 2027. A tour will accompany the release of her new album, including a concert scheduled for November 21, 2027 at the Olympia in Paris.

Eight years after the release of Exil , her previous studio album released in 2018, the Belgian singer is preparing to return to the music scene with new compositions, a reunion with Renaud and a tour.