Gims forced to postpone entire tour for health reasons: 13 concerts delayed until 2028 on medical advice

A blow for Gims and his fans. The 40-year-old singer announced this Saturday the postponement of all 13 concerts scheduled this fall in France and Belgium. Just three days before the launch of his Carpe Diem Tour, the artist explained he had to give up performing on stage on medical advice. The shows are now postponed to late 2027 and early 2028. Gims did not specify the nature of his health issues.

« I must comply with medical advice »: Gims forced to cancel his concerts

It was on Instagram that the performer of Bella, Sapés comme jamais and Ciel shared the bad news with his millions of followers. In a lengthy message, the singer expressed his deep disappointment over a decision made just days before his return to the stage.

« It is with immense sorrow that I announce having to postpone my return to the stage and the tour planned this fall in France and Belgium », he wrote, before explaining that his health condition did not allow him to fulfill his commitments.

The artist specified that he had to follow his doctors’ recommendations: « A few days before the first date, I must face reality and comply with medical advice, I will not be able to perform this concert, nor those in the coming weeks. »

No diagnosis has been communicated. Gims gave no details about the medical difficulties forcing him to cancel his upcoming concerts.

Several cancellations had already alerted his fans

This announcement follows several withdrawals by the singer in recent weeks. In early September, Gims notably withdrew from participating in the ZEvent charity concert, held in Montpellier, for health reasons.

This absence had already raised questions among his admirers, accustomed to seeing the artist multiply concerts and public appearances. The postponement of his autumn tour now represents a much bigger upheaval, as 13 shows are directly affected.

The singer, who is among the most popular artists on the French music scene, was to reunite with his audience after a series of commercial successes. This forced break comes as his schedule was particularly busy.

Nantes, Lyon, Paris, Brussels: concerts postponed until 2028

The tour was to begin Tuesday, October 27 at the Zénith in Nantes, with three consecutive shows. These concerts are now rescheduled for January 5, 6, and 7, 2028, more than 14 months after the original dates.

The two concerts scheduled at the LDLC Arena in Lyon on November 2 and 3, 2026, are postponed to December 3 and 4, 2027. In Toulouse, the show originally planned for November 9 is moved to December 14, 2027, while the Strasbourg show, initially scheduled for November 17, is now set for December 7, 2027.

In Belgium, the Brussels concerts on November 24 and 25, 2026, are rescheduled for November 29 and 30, 2027. In Orléans, the shows on December 4 and 5 are postponed to December 10 and 11, 2027.

Finally, the two Parisian concerts originally announced for December 16 and 17, 2026, at Paris La Défense Arena are now planned for December 21 and 22, 2027.

Two major events are, however, exempt from these postponements: the concerts at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on June 19, 2027, and at the Allianz Riviera in Nice on July 3, 2027, remain confirmed.

Tickets remain valid, refunds possible

Despite the extent of the postponements, spectators will not need to repurchase their tickets. Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new dates, with no additional steps required.

Those unable to attend the concerts on the rescheduled dates can request a refund from their point of sale. Affected spectators are invited to check the terms communicated by their ticketing service.

Gims assured that his team worked to find new availabilities in the various venues. « My team has done everything to reschedule each date. We are sharing them with you today », he explained, while thanking his fans for their patience.

« I promise to see you again very soon »: Gims’ message to his fans

Visibly affected by this decision, the singer also wanted to reassure his audience about his desire to continue his career and return to the stage.

« This is a difficult announcement and it saddens me greatly », he confided, recalling his attachment to concerts and meetings with his fans. The artist also explained that this tour promised to be particularly beautiful and that he regretted having to give it up for now.

Gims then promised to come back « very soon, with the same desire and passion », before thanking his audience for their loyalty and support over the years.

With over a million tickets sold during his previous tours and a series of popular hits, Gims remains one of the most followed Francophone artists. His Carpe Diem Tour was to continue this momentum, notably thanks to the successes of Ciel, Ninao and Spider, in a particularly rich French musical landscape.

For now, no early resumption date has been announced. The two giant concerts scheduled in Marseille and Nice in summer 2027 remain the next confirmed events on his calendar.