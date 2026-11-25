More than 40 years after its release, Sylvie Vartan is experiencing an unexpected resurgence of popularity among a new generation. Her track Danse ta vie has seen its streams soar by over 2500% worldwide, thanks to GTA 6, the blockbuster video game from Rockstar Games.

Streams multiplied by more than 26 in just a few days

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, streams of Sylvie Vartan’s song have literally exploded on Spotify. The music streaming platform announced on Tuesday, November 24, an increase of over 2500% globally compared to the previous week.

The surge began on November 20, the day after the game’s release. In just a few days, the number of streams of the track multiplied by more than 26.

Sylvie Vartan featured on Vice City car radios

The track Danse ta vie is among the roughly 800 musical pieces integrated into GTA 6. Players can notably hear it on Kaleidoscope FM, one of the fictional radio stations available while driving through the streets of Vice City.

Rockstar Games’ new title offers about twenty radio stations covering various musical genres, as well as an original soundtrack composed by the French electro duo Justice.

While GTA 6 is already breaking sales records, Sylvie Vartan directly benefits from the international success of the video game.

A French cover of the famous “Flashdance” hit

Released in 1983, Danse ta vie is the French adaptation of Flashdance… What a Feeling, originally performed by American singer Irene Cara for the film Flashdance.

This track, which notably won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1984, became one of the emblematic hits of the 1980s. Sylvie Vartan recorded a French version, which also gave its name to her 25th studio album.

Forty-three years later, this adaptation is experiencing a new international career.

Sylvie Vartan savors her unexpected success

At 82 years old, the singer, who has sold more than 40 million records during her career, did not expect at all to see one of her old tracks benefit from such a resurgence of popularity thanks to a video game.

“It was a total surprise”, Sylvie Vartan reacted, delighted to see her song revived among the international audience.

The singer even confided on Wednesday, November 25, that she is considering trying the game herself: “I’m going to see if I can play this game.”

After marking several generations with La plus belle pour aller danser, Comme un garçon and L’amour, c’est comme une cigarette, Sylvie Vartan now enters the universe of GTA 6, alongside millions of players worldwide.