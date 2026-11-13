The famous red and black jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the Thriller music video will be auctioned on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This iconic piece of music history could surpass $10 million, more than five times the price it fetched in 2011. The rhinestone-studded white glove worn by the singer during his first Moonwalk performance will also be offered to collectors.

A legendary jacket that could break all records

It is one of the most famous garments in music history. The red and black leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the Thriller video, released in December 1983, will be the highlight of an auction organized by Julien’s Auctions on December 7 at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel.

Designed by costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, this jacket with accentuated shoulders and black V-shaped stripes has become inseparable from the image of the King of Pop. Two copies were made for the shoot. The one offered at auction is the model worn by Michael Jackson in scenes where he appears without zombie makeup. The second, deliberately distressed for the video, still belongs to the singer’s estate.

The item was already sold in June 2011 for $1.8 million. Fifteen years later, its price could cross a new threshold. Martin Nolan, co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, estimates the jacket could be sold for more than $10 million. However, no official amount has been disclosed in the auction catalog.

A jacket autographed by Michael Jackson himself

Beyond its appearance in Thriller, the garment has an additional special feature: it bears Michael Jackson’s signature and a dedication addressed to his two longtime costume designers, Michael Bush and Dennis Tompkins.

After the shoot, the singer entrusted them with the jacket so they could reproduce the model for his future performances. The two men managed to create a pattern without damaging the original. Michael Jackson then gifted them the garment in gratitude.

On its lining is a handwritten inscription addressed to the two creators, accompanied by the singer’s signature. The sleeve also bears a dedication. These elements allow for a precise tracing of the jacket’s history, from the video shoot to its auction.

The white glove from the first Moonwalk also up for auction

Another highly anticipated item: the famous white glove covered in rhinestones that Michael Jackson wore on March 25, 1983, during the recording of the show Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.

That evening, the singer performed Billie Jean and executed his famous Moonwalk in front of cameras, a dance move giving the impression he glides backward while moving forward. The performance, broadcast on American television on May 16, 1983, helped make this move one of his artistic signatures.

The glove was previously auctioned in November 2009, a few months after Michael Jackson’s death, for $430,000. This time, its estimate is between $600,000 and $800,000. Organizers do not rule out it reaching a higher amount.

Thriller and Moonwalk shoes also offered

The auction will also include two pairs of shoes that belonged to Michael Jackson. The first, black Florsheim loafers, were worn during the filming and rehearsals of Thriller. They come with a letter signed by the singer to his choreographer Michael Peters and are expected to sell for between $30,000 and $50,000.

The second pair is associated with rehearsals for the Motown 25 performance, during which Michael Jackson introduced his Moonwalk to the public. Its estimate is between $60,000 and $80,000.

These four items are among the most anticipated pieces in the Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy collection, which also includes stage costumes and personal clothing of the artist, notably creations linked to his tours and videos.

See you on December 7 in Abu Dhabi

The auction will take place on December 7 at 8 p.m. local time, as part of an event dedicated to major figures of popular culture, held from December 7 to 9. Items that belonged to Princess Diana and other personalities will also be auctioned.

Before the auction, Michael Jackson’s pieces will be displayed to the public at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi from November 29 to December 5. Bidding has been open since November 9.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles at age 50, and remains associated with significant commercial records. His album Thriller, released in 1982, remains the best-selling album in history according to widely accepted estimates. In 1984, he won eight Grammy Awards in a single ceremony.

On December 7, collectors will try to acquire one of the most recognizable pieces of his career: the red jacket he wore in Thriller, already sold for $1.8 million in 2011 and now likely to exceed $10 million.