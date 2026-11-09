“Can you imagine Mylène dressing as an astronaut to sing Gims?” Why Mylène Farmer refuses to join Les Enfoirés

Mylène Farmer has never participated in Les Enfoirés and does not intend to change her habits. While the troupe gathers dozens of celebrities each year for the benefit of Restos du cœur, the singer prefers to maintain her independence and stay away from collective shows. A choice she already explained several years ago, which corresponds to her desire to control her public appearances. Her entourage recently reminded how far the world of Les Enfoirés is from her artistic habits.

“Can you imagine Mylène dressing as an astronaut?”

Mylène Farmer’s presence at Les Enfoirés would certainly be a surprise. Since the troupe’s creation, the performer of Désenchantée and Sans contrefaçon has never joined the artists gathered around Restos du cœur.

A close associate of the singer summed up this incompatibility with a particularly vivid remark: “Can you imagine Mylène dressing as an astronaut to sing Gims with Mimie Mathy and Zazie?”

Les Enfoirés’ shows traditionally rely on covers of popular songs, costumes, sketches, and sometimes unexpected collaborations between artists. A format very different from Mylène Farmer’s approach, who places particular importance on the design of her concerts, their aesthetics, and the coherence of her musical universe.

The singer had already explained back in 2011 why she did not want to join the troupe: “While I understand this approach, I don’t feel comfortable in a group. I am more serene in an individual approach. It’s a matter of character, I believe.”

Thierry Suc confirms that Mylène Farmer no longer wants to give interviews

This desire to stay away from media appearances was also evident during the release of her thirteenth studio album, Égrégore, last October 30.

Unlike many artists who multiply appearances on television, radio, and in the press to support an album release, Mylène Farmer chose not to do traditional promotion.

Her longtime manager, Thierry Suc, confirmed this decision in very clear terms: “Mylène Farmer does not want to give interviews around the release of her new album. She simply no longer wants to. And what would she say?”

This decision continues an attitude adopted for many years. The singer favors her musical creations, music videos, and concerts to communicate with her audience. Her interviews remain rare, as do her appearances on entertainment shows and award ceremonies.

“Égrégore”: nearly 59,000 sales in one week without traditional promotion

Mylène Farmer’s choice not to give interviews did not prevent her new album from achieving immediate commercial success. As announced during the presentation of her musical comeback⁠, Égrégore was released four years after L’Emprise, which came out in 2022.

The album includes thirteen songs accompanied by thirteen visual creations. Several cinema personalities participated in this project, notably Julia Ducournau, Gilles Lellouche, and Antonin Baudry. The singer had also prepared her comeback with C’est à qui le tour, the album’s first single⁠.

According to figures from the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing, Égrégore recorded 58,878 sales during its first seven days of release, achieving the second-best start of 2026.

At 65 years old, Mylène Farmer thus maintains considerable popularity, more than forty years after her debut. Her journey, from her Canadian childhood to her giant concerts⁠, reflects a career during which she has gradually reduced her media appearances.

Les Enfoirés prepare seven concerts in Strasbourg in January 2027

Meanwhile, Les Enfoirés continue their annual mobilization for the benefit of Restos du cœur. After a 2026 edition organized in Paris and broadcast on TF1 on February 27⁠, the troupe will meet at the Zénith Europe in Strasbourg from January 12 to 18, 2027.

Seven concerts are scheduled, with about fifty volunteer artists expected on stage. The final composition of the troupe remains confidential at this stage. The ticket office, opened on October 13, has already been sold out since October 14.

Mylène Farmer, who has never participated in these shows since their creation, has announced no change regarding her position. The singer continues to promote her thirteenth album, released on October 30.