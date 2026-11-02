Mariah Carey kicks off Christmas season: the incredible secrets of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, the hit that earns her a fortune every year

Mariah Carey officially kicked off the 2026 Christmas season this Sunday, November 1, with her traditional video posted on social media and her now famous « It’s time! « . This year, the American singer first portrayed herself as a rocker before returning to her magical Christmas world, signaling the return of her essential All I Want for Christmas Is You. Released in 1994, the song has become a global phenomenon, returning every winter to the top of the charts, more than 30 years after its creation. Behind its bells, instantly recognizable chorus, and festive atmosphere lies an astonishing story: a song composed in the middle of summer, a Christmas album the singer hesitated to record, and a true money-making machine.

A song composed in the middle of summer, in a house decorated for Christmas

The story begins in 1994. Mariah Carey was only 24 years old and had just experienced huge success with her album Music Box. Her record label then suggested recording a Christmas album, an idea that did not immediately excite her. At the time, Christmas albums were generally associated with artists who already had a long career. The singer felt it was still too early for her.

She eventually accepted and began writing original songs with Walter Afanasieff, her longtime collaborator. While the writing sessions took place during the summer, Mariah Carey sought to recreate the holiday atmosphere. She decorated her house, set up a Christmas tree, and surrounded herself with Christmas items to get into the spirit.

It was in this context that she imagined All I Want for Christmas Is You. Unlike many traditional songs, she chose to tell a love story: gifts, decorations, and festivities take a back seat, as the only wish expressed is to be reunited with the loved one.

A hit written in a few hours, but whose creation is still debated

Legend has it that the song was composed in about fifteen minutes. The reality is more nuanced. Mariah Carey explained that she quickly found the idea and the first foundations of the piece, but Walter Afanasieff described a more elaborate composition and arrangement process.

The producer notably said that the two artists built the song around a deliberately timeless melody, inspired by Christmas songs from the 1950s and 1960s. The goal was to give the impression that the piece had existed for several decades, while it was an entirely new creation.

The song also has a musical peculiarity: its arrangements borrow from the style of Phil Spector’s productions, with abundant choirs, percussion, bells, and dense orchestration. This retro aesthetic greatly contributed to its success.

A love story linked to her first marriage

At the time of recording, Mariah Carey was married to Tommy Mottola, the powerful head of Sony Music, whom she married in 1993. Several testimonies have linked the song’s lyrics to this relationship. However, the singer never confirmed that the song was exclusively intended for her husband.

Their marriage ended a few years later in a particularly difficult climate. Mariah Carey later spoke about the control her husband exerted over her personal and professional life. Ironically, this love song recorded during their union has outlived it by several decades.

The secret of the recording: almost all instruments were artificial

Another little-known fact: despite its appearance as a large orchestral production, All I Want for Christmas Is You was made mainly with electronic instruments.

Walter Afanasieff used his keyboards, synthesizers, and computer equipment to recreate the sound of an orchestra. The instrumental parts were programmed, while Mariah Carey recorded her vocals and multiplied vocal harmonies.

The result gives the impression of hearing a group of musicians gathered in a studio, with a rhythm section, bells, and choirs worthy of the great American productions of the 1960s. This sound illusion was achieved with relatively modest means.

A success that took 25 years to reach number one in the United States

When All I Want for Christmas Is You was released in 1994, the song enjoyed commercial success but did not immediately become the phenomenon it is today. In the United States, the chart rules at the time limited its presence on the Billboard Hot 100, as it was not initially released as a classic American physical single.

The development of downloads, then streaming, gradually changed the situation. Every November and December, listens increase again. In 2017, the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 for the first time.

In December 2019, 25 years after its release, it finally reached number one on the American chart. The song then repeated this feat during several Christmas seasons. By the end of 2025, it totaled 22 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, a record for a Christmas song at that date.

A song that earns millions of dollars every year

The success of All I Want for Christmas Is You also represents a tremendous financial achievement. Revenues come from radio broadcasts, streaming platforms, sales, commercial uses, and royalties.

Several estimates value the revenue generated by the song at several million dollars per year. The figures regularly cited, around 2 to 3 million dollars annually for Mariah Carey, remain estimates: the exact contracts and the distribution of income among the various rights holders are not public.

The singer does not receive alone the rights related to the composition. Walter Afanasieff, co-author and co-producer, also benefits from the revenues associated with the exploitation of the song.

In 2021, the song became the first Christmas title to obtain diamond certification in the United States, corresponding to 10 million certified units, including sales and streaming equivalents.

A legal battle over the song

The song was also at the center of a dispute over alleged copyright infringement. Composer Andy Stone, known as Vince Vance, challenged the use of the title All I Want for Christmas Is You, already used for a song recorded by his group Vince Vance & the Valiants in 1989.

The plaintiffs claimed 20 million dollars in damages, arguing that elements of their work had been copied. The case was ultimately dismissed by the American courts in 2025, as the similarities cited were insufficient to establish copyright infringement.

Mariah Carey and her co-author tell slightly different stories

One of the most interesting secrets concerns the relationship between Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff. The two artists, who had worked together on several hits, have over the years given different versions of the birth of the hit.

Mariah Carey insists that she imagined the first notes on the piano, in a house immersed in the Christmas atmosphere. Walter Afanasieff claims a composition work done together, with successive musical exchanges.

The producer publicly regretted that his role is sometimes minimized. He also said he received threats after some of his statements. The two artists remain officially credited as co-authors and co-producers of the song.

For Christmas 2026, Mariah Carey reveals her secret past as a rocker

This Sunday, November 1, 2026, Mariah Carey surprised her fans. In her traditional video announcing the Christmas season, she first appears as a punk singer on the stage of a small New York club.

She performs Hermit, a track linked to Someone’s Ugly Daughter, an alternative rock album secretly recorded in the 1990s under the name Chick. At the time, the singer had participated in writing, producing, and recording vocals, but the project was marketed with her friend Clarissa Dane as the lead singer.

When midnight strikes in the video, Mariah Carey abandons her rock persona, returns to her Christmas outfit, and appears atop a huge Christmas tree. She then launches her traditional « It’s time! », before the first notes of All I Want for Christmas Is You sound.

This annual ritual, launched in 2019, has become a social media event. In 2023, the singer notably portrayed herself trapped in a block of ice, from which she was freed at the end of Halloween.

Mariah Carey is now set to reconnect with her audience for several Christmas concerts, with dates announced in November and December in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malta, and the United Arab Emirates. Her London appearance is scheduled for November 30 at the O2 Arena.