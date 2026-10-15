GTA VI: Rockstar Games Finally Unveils Launch Trailer, One Month Before the Year's Most Anticipated Game Release!

GTA VI: Rockstar Games finally unveils the launch trailer, one month before the release of the most anticipated game of the year!

The wait is almost over! Rockstar Games unveiled the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI this Thursday, just 35 days before its release. Scheduled for November 19th on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA 6 is about to arrive after several years of anticipation, reveals, and delays. This release is one of the major events of the year in the video game industry.

This new video, released on Rockstar Games' official platforms, marks the start of the final stretch before the game's launch. The American studio unveils new footage of Vice City, its main characters, and the criminal underworld in which players will be able to explore.

A spectacular new trailer captured entirely on PS5

For this final promotional campaign, Rockstar Games is showcasing the technical capabilities of its new game. The trailer was created entirely from footage captured in-game on PlayStation 5, revealing the environments, characters, and presentation of this new adventure.

The video notably highlights Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists of GTA 6, whose fate takes a dramatic turn after a robbery gone wrong. Their story draws them into a vast criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida , with Vice City, Rockstar Games' reimagined version of Miami, as its main setting.

In its official presentation, the studio summarizes their situation as follows: "Jason and Lucia always knew the odds were stacked against them." A heist that should have been easy plunges them into a criminal case that is beyond them, forcing them to rely on each other to hope to get out of it.

The trailer is available on the official Rockstar Games website.

The French duo Justice composed the music for this new trailer.

Another event accompanying this presentation: the participation of the French electro group Justice, in charge of the original music of GTA 6. The new trailer notably allows us to discover the track Flower in a Hurricane, made with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

This track also appears on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the game's official soundtrack, announced for November 19th. Music has traditionally played a central role in the GTA universe, particularly through the numerous fictional radio stations that accompany players on their travels.

This collaboration with Justice brings a French dimension to one of the most important video game launches of 2026. It is part of Rockstar Games' desire to make the soundtrack a major element of the identity of its new episode.

GTA 6 will be released on November 19th after several delays

Originally announced for a 2025 release, GTA 6 has undergone several schedule changes. Rockstar Games initially postponed its release to May 26, 2026, before officially announcing, in November 2025, a new release date set for Thursday, November 19, 2026.

At the time, the studio justified this additional delay by the need to polish its game. "These extra months will allow us to finalize the game with the level of polish you expect and deserve," Rockstar Games explained in its statement.

This time, the launch seems truly imminent. Pre-orders have been open since June 25th, and pre-loading of digital versions is scheduled to begin on November 12th, one week before the official release.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No official PC release date has been announced yet.

Thirteen years after GTA 5, Rockstar is preparing a colossal launch

The release of GTA 6 comes thirteen years after that of Grand Theft Auto V, released in September 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, this fifth installment has spanned several console generations, benefited from numerous re-releases and extended its success thanks to GTA Online.

With this sixth installment, Rockstar Games promises a major evolution for its franchise. The new Leonida setting is set to offer a larger and more detailed version of Vice City, while the story of Jason and Lucia places a mixed-gender duo of protagonists at the center of a modern main series episode for the first time.

The studio has already showcased its universe extensively, notably with a lengthy video released on Netflix in August 2026 , dedicated to the game's environments and possibilities. This new launch trailer now completes the promotional campaign, just weeks before its release.

The countdown has begun: see you on November 19th

Starting November 19th, players will finally be able to discover the new world of Grand Theft Auto VI and revisit Vice City in a completely redesigned version. Between the two main characters, the new environments, and the technical ambitions displayed by Rockstar Games, this installment is generating considerable anticipation.

The trailer released on October 15th is a major milestone before the game's launch. After thirteen years since GTA 5, players now only have 35 days to wait to discover GTA 6.