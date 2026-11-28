Russia continues to modernize its military navy. On Friday, November 27, 2026, Vladimir Putin attended the commissioning of the nuclear submarine Perm during a ceremony held at the Sevmach shipyard in Severodvinsk, in the northwest of the country. The Russian president presented this vessel as a new element of Moscow’s strategic capabilities, stating that it could operate in all oceanic regions of the world. He also announced that five other nuclear submarines are expected to join the Russian fleet by 2030. This military demonstration takes place amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries.

The ceremony took place at the industrial facilities of Sevmach, one of Russia’s main military shipyards. Vladimir Putin witnessed the raising of the flag on the Perm, marking its official transfer to the Russian navy. This vessel belongs to the Iassen-M class, also known as project 885M, which includes nuclear attack submarines equipped with modern weapon systems. Unlike ballistic missile nuclear submarines primarily intended for strategic deterrence, vessels of this class are designed to carry out various missions, including surveillance, anti-ship warfare, and strikes against land targets. Their nuclear propulsion allows them to remain at sea for extended periods without frequent refueling.

The Russian president particularly emphasized the operational capabilities of the new vessel, which he described as capable of operating discreetly in various oceanic zones. Iassen-M class submarines can notably deploy several types of cruise missiles, including the hypersonic Tsirkon missiles. Moscow considers these systems important elements of its military strategy due to their speed and their claimed ability to reach distant targets. However, the exact performance characteristics of the Perm remain difficult to independently verify, especially regarding its acoustic stealth and actual operational capabilities. Vladimir Putin also recalled that the Russian navy has already received several similar vessels in recent years.

Moscow aims to have five new vessels by 2030

This commissioning is part of a broader program to renew Russia’s naval forces. Vladimir Putin announced that five additional nuclear submarines are expected to join the fleet by the end of the decade, including three belonging to the Iassen-M class. Russia seeks to gradually replace some vessels inherited from the Soviet era with more recent units equipped with new navigation, detection, and weapon systems. This program mobilizes a significant part of its military industry, notably in shipbuilding, nuclear propulsion, and missile technologies. It reflects the Kremlin’s desire to maintain a global military projection capability despite the economic constraints related to the war in Ukraine.

The announcement comes as relations between Moscow and NATO remain particularly tense. Russian and Western naval forces regularly monitor each other in the North Atlantic, the Arctic, and several other strategic maritime areas. The development of modern submarines increases the stakes of detection and protection of maritime routes, underwater infrastructures, and naval groups. For European countries, this modernization represents an additional challenge in maritime security and collective defense. For Russia, it also constitutes a way to demonstrate the continuity of its military investments and to reaffirm its status as a nuclear power. The commissioning of the Perm thus illustrates a strategic rivalry that goes beyond the Ukrainian conflict and more broadly concerns international military balances.