The process of joining the European Union is gaining momentum again due to geopolitical tensions. Montenegro hopes to become the 28th member state as early as 2028, while Moldova intends to prevent the frozen conflict in Transnistria from blocking its path to Brussels.

The war in Ukraine and growing concerns about Russian influence have given renewed urgency to the issue of European enlargement. What was previously considered a technical process of institutional convergence is now perceived in Brussels as a strategic challenge of paramount importance: defining the contours of Europe's political and economic influence for decades to come. It was in this context that a conference co-organized in Athens by the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU and the ELIAMEP think tank brought together the key players in the matter.

Among the candidate countries, Montenegro is in the most advanced position. Podgorica has set a precise timetable: closure of all negotiation chapters by 2026, signing of the accession treaty in 2027, and effective entry into the Union in 2028. Predrag Zenovic, who has led Montenegro's accession negotiations since December 2023, says he is confident in this timetable. One obstacle remains, however: unresolved bilateral disputes with Croatia , a member state since 2013. The two countries are exploring various avenues for resolving them, and Zenovic believes that the shared interest in maintaining the momentum of the accession process should ultimately prevail. "There needs to be some form of mutual understanding on both sides," he stated.

Moldova's situation is more complex. The presence of Russian troops in the separatist region of Transnistria weighs on the country's territorial integrity and fuels questions about the feasibility of accession. The Moldovan government is banking on a gradual reintegration, starting with the economic sphere: Transnistria now applies the same customs code as the rest of the country, and since September, obligations to pay VAT and excise duties on certain categories of products have been progressively implemented. Cristina Gherasimov, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European integration, defends a clear position: the territorial conflict should not determine Moldovans' choice regarding their European integration. "Whether Moldovans join the European Union or not is their choice, not Russia's, " she stated, while acknowledging that Chisinau needs the support of its European partners to counter security pressures and pro-Russian disinformation campaigns.

It is in this context that Greece intends to play a leading role. Athens will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2027, and the Greek government aims to make this a pivotal moment for enlargement. The country possesses significant symbolic capital in this area: it was at the Thessaloniki summit in 2003 that the EU solemnly reaffirmed the European perspective of the Western Balkans. Ioannis Armakolas, a researcher at ELIAMEP and associate professor at the University of Macedonia, believes that expectations are high, both in the Balkans and in Moldova and Ukraine . "There is hope that something important will happen during the Greek presidency," he notes. The most concrete objective would be to finalize Montenegro's accession process during these six months, provided that the negotiations are completed on time and the dispute with Zagreb is resolved.

The underlying question transcends timetables and negotiation chapters: is the European Union capable of transforming the geopolitical necessity of its enlargement into a coherent and credible political project? The answer will determine the future of the candidate countries as much as that of the Union itself.