An Iraqi court on Wednesday handed down life sentences to six French nationals tried for joining the Islamic State organization. The total number of convicted individuals in this case now stands at sixteen, all of French nationality.

The Karkh criminal court in Baghdad delivered its verdicts on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in the presence of representatives from the French embassy in Iraq. Six new French nationals were sentenced to life imprisonment for membership in the Islamic State group (Daesh), bringing the total number of convicted persons in this procedure to sixteen, according to the statement from the Iraqi judiciary.

Of these sixteen convicted, fifteen received life sentences. The sixteenth, tried the previous month, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison. Among those sentenced on Wednesday is Thomas Barnouin, a 45-year-old Frenchman, who stated during his trial that he had traveled to Syria out of religious conviction, claiming he was unaware that the organization would carry out attacks on French soil.

These trials are part of a broader procedure initiated last September against 47 French citizens transferred from Syria to Iraq the previous year, all prosecuted for membership in an armed group. This large transfer followed the handover in February of more than 5,700 detainees linked to Daesh from over sixty countries, after the United States transported them from Syrian prisons held by Kurdish forces.

Human rights organizations have regularly criticized the summary nature of these Iraqi procedures and the lack of guarantees for a fair trial. Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death and life sentences over the years for acts classified as terrorism, including against foreign fighters.

Daesh took control of vast territories in Iraq and Syria starting in 2014, committing massacres and enslaving women and girls sexually. Iraq declared military victory over the group in 2017, with the support of an international coalition. Kurdish forces backed by Washington then defeated the organization in Syria two years later. The country continues, however, to exhume mass graves and collect testimonies about crimes committed during this period.