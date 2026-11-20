The conflict against Iran represents a significant expense for the United States. According to a Pentagon official heard on Thursday, November 19, by US lawmakers, military operations have already cost $48.3 billion. This estimate does not include all the damage suffered by US facilities in the Middle East and raises questions about the funding of this war.

The war in Iran is increasingly weighing on US finances. Arthur Miller, Deputy Financial Controller at the Pentagon, stated before members of Congress that the cost of military operations reached $48.3 billion as of November 13, 2026. This amount notably covers operational expenses, munitions used, and the replacement of military equipment. It concerns the conflict initiated on February 28 by the United States and Israel against Iran. This official assessment provides a new measure of the financial effort engaged by Washington in a confrontation whose consequences now extend beyond Iranian territory alone.

The figure released represents a significant increase compared to previous estimates. The Congressional Budget Office had estimated the cost of the conflict at about $38 billion as of August 1. The increase reflects the continuation of operations and the substantial consumption of military resources. Missile defense systems, airstrikes, naval deployments, and the protection of US bases require particularly costly means. The replacement of damaged or destroyed equipment also constitutes a burden likely to extend over several budget cycles.

Military expenses that represent only part of the real cost

The Pentagon’s estimate does not include all the damage inflicted on US bases in the Middle East. Several facilities have suffered drone and missile attacks, notably affecting logistical infrastructures, surveillance equipment, and military buildings. Their restoration could require significant additional investments. US officials must also consider expenses related to maintaining forces deployed in the region, as tensions continue to affect maritime routes and the United States’ strategic interests.

Beyond the defense budget, the conflict produces international economic repercussions. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global hydrocarbon trade, are a source of concern for energy markets. A sustained increase in oil or maritime transport costs can impact businesses, households, and public finances in many countries. These indirect effects are not included in the $48.3 billion announced by the Pentagon, meaning the overall economic bill remains difficult to establish.

In Washington, these figures fuel discussions on budget priorities and parliamentary oversight of military spending. Lawmakers particularly want more comprehensive assessments of material damage and future financing needs. The US administration must also reconcile the demands of the conflict with its other military and strategic commitments. As operations continue, their cost becomes a domestic political issue, in a context where public spending choices are already the subject of significant debate. The amount announced on Thursday therefore does not necessarily constitute a final bill, but a snapshot of expenses identified at this stage.