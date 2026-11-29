The European Parliament has approved the Omnibus IV legislative package, aimed at reducing administrative burdens on businesses. This reform notably plans to extend certain measures previously reserved for SMEs to a new category of mid-sized companies.

On Tuesday, November 24, MEPs adopted four texts aimed at simplifying the regulation of the internal market. Resulting from provisional agreements negotiated with the Council of the European Union, these texts are intended to ease certain administrative obligations and support the development of European companies.

The reform introduces a new category of small to medium-cap companies. This concerns companies employing fewer than 1,000 employees and generating an annual turnover of up to 200 million euros, or having a balance sheet total less than or equal to 172 million euros. These companies will be able to benefit from certain reliefs previously reserved for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Simplification of documentary obligations

The Omnibus IV package also provides for a modernization of European rules relating to product documentation. Companies will be able to increasingly use digital media to reduce administrative formalities and paper usage. Consumers will nevertheless retain the possibility to request user manuals or safety information for twenty-four months following their purchase.

The four texts received broad support in the European Parliament, gathering between 572 and 627 votes in favor. This adoption marks an important step in the European legislative procedure. However, the new provisions must be formally approved by the Council of the European Union before their publication and entry into force.