Spain observes this Saturday its traditional day of reflection before early legislative elections that could end eight years of socialist government. Pedro Sánchez, who himself called this election, hopes to defy polls favorable to the right.

The toughest campaign in Spanish democracy, according to some observers, ended Friday night. Parties and their candidates are now required to remain silent this Saturday, a reflection day imposed by electoral law, before the approximately 37 million Spanish voters decide on Sunday the composition of the next Parliament.

It was Pedro Sánchez himself who triggered this early election, following the Assembly’s rejection of two housing decrees. A decision immediately described as a “poker move” by his opponents, as it directly commits his continuation as head of government after eight years in power. The housing crisis, which became the central theme of the campaign, combined with several days of general strike and the Urda railway tragedy, which claimed 69 lives.

Polls place the People’s Party (PP) ahead in voting intentions. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative party allied with the far-right Vox party to try to overthrow the socialist Prime Minister. This right-wing coalition has capitalized on social unrest by linking migration issues to the daily economic difficulties of Spaniards. Inflation, close to 5%, is rising faster than wages, widening the gap between the good macroeconomic indicators displayed by Madrid and the population’s experience. For Vox, the message is simple: in a country where life is becoming harder, priority must go to Spaniards.

However, the outcome is far from decided. Recent polls indicate a significant narrowing of the gap between the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the PP, with the two parties sometimes tied. Sánchez himself believes in a spectacular comeback, similar to Lula in Brazil, who was considered a loser before winning the presidential election. The Prime Minister concluded his campaign with a rally of more than 13,000 people at the Caja Mágica, Madrid’s Olympic tennis center, a turnout larger than that of his PP rival. The evening ended in euphoria with a surprise concert by the Grenadian rock band Los Planetas, one of the Prime Minister’s favorites.

Within the socialist camp, this end-of-campaign momentum is seen as an encouraging sign. It remains to be seen whether the enthusiasm at rallies will translate into votes on Sunday, or if frustrations accumulated over months will tip the balance in favor of the opposition.