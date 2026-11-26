The US telecommunications regulator authorized SpaceX on Wednesday, November 25, to deploy up to one million satellites intended to host data centers in space. Named « Starmind, » this project aims to meet the growing computing power needs related to the development of artificial intelligence.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Elon Musk’s company authorization valid until 2040. SpaceX must begin deploying its constellation by November 2033 at the latest, then reach 100,000 satellites by November 2035 and 500,000 by November 2038. However, the American billionaire had announced his intention to proceed with the first launches as early as the last quarter of 2027, before accelerating production in 2028.

To carry out this project, SpaceX has partnered with Nvidia, which will provide Vera Rubin processors specially adapted to the space environment. The satellites will be powered by solar panels and will communicate with the Starlink constellation to transmit data back to Earth. The company hopes to reduce energy costs and resource needs of terrestrial IT infrastructures.

Scientific and environmental concerns

However, the deployment of a constellation of this scale raises many questions. The American Astronomical Society has expressed concern about the impact of these satellites on night sky observation. Risks of collision, the increase of space debris, atmospheric pollution related to launches, and the resistance of electronic components to radiation also constitute major challenges.

SpaceX is not the only company investing in this emerging sector. Google is developing its Suncatcher project, while Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space company, is working on a constellation called Project Sunrise. The European Union is also studying the feasibility of orbital data centers. While the US authorization represents a major regulatory advance for SpaceX, nothing yet guarantees that the company will actually deploy the entire authorized one million satellites.

Sources citées dans l’article Commission fédérale des communications (FCC) · Société astronomique américaine