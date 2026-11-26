American billionaire Elon Musk announced on Wednesday, November 25, his intention to give two SpaceX shares to every child in the United States . This initiative, which could be worth up to $18,6 billion (approximately €17 billion), is an extension of his commitment announced last October.

In a message posted on the social network X, Elon Musk clarified that the first share would be offered directly by SpaceX , while the second would come from his personal assets. The first transfer is expected to take place in December 2026, followed by a second distribution planned for June 2027, once the restrictions on the sale of his own shares have expired.

The United States has approximately 73 million people under the age of 18, according to data from the 2024 US census. With SpaceX stock valued at $127,44 at the close of trading on Wall Street Wednesday, each beneficiary could receive the equivalent of €233. The total amount of this operation will depend, however, on the number of beneficiaries and the performance of the stock price.

An operation linked to Donald Trump's savings accounts

SpaceX announced that its contribution would be paid to holders of active investment accounts called "Trump Accounts." This program, designed to encourage savings from childhood, offers tax advantages. However, the details of how all American minors will receive the shares promised by Elon Musk remain to be clarified.

Having gone public in June 2026, SpaceX raised $85,7 billion, or approximately €78,4 billion. Elon Musk is encouraging future shareholders to hold onto their shares, believing that his company's space and energy ambitions could significantly increase its valuation in the long term. However, these prospects remain hypothetical, and the value of the distributed shares will continue to be subject to fluctuations in the financial markets.

Sources cited in the article Elon Musk's Social Network X · Recensement américain de 2024