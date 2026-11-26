The U.S. telecommunications regulator on Wednesday granted SpaceX the right to deploy up to one million satellites as part of its orbital data center project, named Starmind. This authorization, valid until 2040, establishes Elon Musk’s company as a leading player in an unprecedented space race.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued its decision on Wednesday, November 25: SpaceX is authorized to place up to one million satellites in orbit intended to host data centers in space. The official document published by the U.S. regulator sets the duration of this authorization until 2040, paving the way for a massive deployment with initial stages expected as early as late 2027, according to commitments made by Elon Musk last August.

The project, called Starmind, relies on a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites positioned close to each other to ensure reliable connectivity between them. These satellites will communicate with those of the already operational Starlink network, which will handle data transmission to the ground. SpaceX benefits from a considerable structural advantage in this regard: its own launch vehicles, having already completed hundreds of missions, provide it with a deployment capacity that its competitors struggle to match.

To equip its satellites, the company has entered into an agreement with Nvidia, which will supply it with next-generation processors, the Vera Rubin, specially adapted to the constraints of the space environment. The system’s ramp-up is planned for 2028.

SpaceX is not alone in this field. Google is conducting its own research under the code name Suncatcher, while Blue Origin has submitted a request to the FCC for its “Project Sunrise.” Several startups are also competing, including Starcloud, which succeeded in operating a high-end graphics processor from a satellite as early as the end of 2025. Google performed a similar demonstration last October.

The appeal of space for this type of infrastructure is due to several factors. Thanks to a sun-synchronous orbit, a satellite can continuously capture solar energy with an efficiency eight times greater than that of a panel installed on the ground. These advantages do not, however, eliminate the still unresolved technical challenges: processor resistance to high radiation, management of extreme temperatures, and protection against space debris and micrometeoroids remain open challenges that all sector players will have to overcome.

Sources citées dans l’article Federal Communications Commission (FCC)