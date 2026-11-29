The Grande Halle de la Villette hosts from November 27 to 29 “11,000 Strings,” a monumental creation by Austrian composer Georg Friedrich Haas. Combining 50 pianos and 25 instrumentalists, this work offers the public an immersion into a unique sound universe.

Presented as part of the Autumn Festival, this creation is based on a singular musical setup. Each of the 50 pianos is tuned with a shift of one fiftieth of a semitone compared to the previous one. This configuration allows exploring microtonality, a musical approach that goes beyond the intervals traditionally used in Western music.

The origin of the project dates back to a visit by Peter Paul Kainrath, artistic director of Klangforum Wien, to a Chinese piano manufacturing factory. The discovery of many instruments playing simultaneously during technical tests gave him the idea to commission Georg Friedrich Haas. Composed in 2020, the work was premiered three years later in Bolzano, Italy.

An immersive experience at the heart of the orchestra

For this French premiere, the 25 musicians of Klangforum Wien are joined by students from the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris and Pôle Sup’93. Under the direction of Vimbayi Kaziboni, the performers surround the audience to alter their usual perception of sound and space.

Five performances have been scheduled over three days, the result of a collaboration between the Autumn Festival, La Villette, and the Philharmonie de Paris. Lasting about one hour and ten minutes, this performance illustrates contemporary music’s desire to explore new forms of creation and renew the relationships between artists and their audience.