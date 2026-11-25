Film, music, and publishing professionals are mobilizing in response to the upheavals caused by generative artificial intelligence. Several cultural industry stakeholders are organizing a consultation dedicated to the future of artistic creation, as these new technologies raise many questions regarding the protection of works and the remuneration of authors.

Launched on November 23, 2026, this initiative will continue until January 17, 2027, on the participatory platform Make.org. Eleven professional organizations support this approach, including Sacem, the Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers (SACD), the National Publishing Union (SNE), and the Alliance of General Information Press. The general public and professionals are invited to submit proposals intended to feed discussions with public authorities.

Revenues Threatened by Generative Artificial Intelligence

Professional organizations are particularly concerned about the use of protected works to train artificial intelligence models without authorization or systematic remuneration of their creators. In June 2026, more than half of the new titles deposited daily on Deezer were entirely generated by artificial intelligence. An international study also estimates that 24% of music creators’ revenues and 21% of audiovisual creators’ revenues could be threatened by 2028.

This consultation aims to bring forward proposals concerning the protection of copyright, the identification of artificially generated content, and the preservation of cultural diversity. Beyond economic concerns, professionals wish to engage in a collective reflection on the place of human creation in a digital environment where automated productions are multiplying.