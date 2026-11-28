French singer Chimène Badi will ultimately not perform in Tunisia on December 5. On Friday, November 27, the Tunis Opera House announced the cancellation of the concert she was to give with the Tunisian Symphony Orchestra at the City of Culture. This decision comes after several days of mobilization on social media and boycott calls launched by pro-Palestinian activists. The cause was the artist’s past statements regarding the possibility of performing in Israel. However, the cultural institution did not officially specify the reasons for the cancellation.

The concert was to be one of the musical highlights of December in the Tunisian capital. Chimène Badi was expected on the Opera stage for a performance accompanied by the Tunisian Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Shady Garfi. Organizers presented this event as an opportunity to bring together French chanson and orchestral music in a prestigious setting. But the announcement of her arrival quickly provoked hostile reactions on social media. Several internet users and pro-Palestinian activists called on cultural authorities to refuse to host the singer, reproaching her for certain past positions regarding Israel. The controversy intensified on Thursday, November 26, when a Tunisian collective publicly demanded the cancellation of the show.

The criticisms mainly concern a statement made in 2019, during preparations for the Eurovision held that year in Tel Aviv. Interviewed by the channel i24NEWS about the possibility of representing France at the contest, Chimène Badi expressed pride at the idea of performing in that city. Seven years later, this statement was widely circulated by boycott supporters, who see it as incompatible with their support for the Palestinian cause. Some activists also made particularly serious accusations against the artist, without providing evidence establishing any responsibility on her part in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A statement favorable to a possible participation in a musical event in Israel does not, by itself, imply that its author supports Israeli military operations.

A cancellation that reignites the debate on cultural boycott

In its statement published on Friday, the Tunis Opera House limited itself to announcing the concert’s cancellation and the ticket refund procedures. Spectators who have already made reservations can begin the necessary steps from Tuesday, December 1, directly with the institution or by bank transfer according to the established procedures. The institution has not officially linked the boycott calls to its decision, although the chronological proximity of events fuels questions. The activists behind the mobilization welcomed the cancellation, while regretting that the organizers did not explicitly mention their demands. Chimène Badi did not immediately respond publicly to the decision at the time of the first information released on Friday.

This case illustrates the growing tensions surrounding cultural exchanges in the context of the war in Gaza. In Tunisia, where support for the Palestinian cause holds an important place in public debate, several artistic initiatives have already sparked campaigns of protest due to alleged or proven links with Israel. Boycott supporters see these mobilizations as a means to exert political and symbolic pressure, while their detractors question the consequences for artistic freedom and the circulation of works. For Chimène Badi, who rose to fame in the early 2000s and is known notably for her covers of French songs and soul interpretations, this cancellation represents a setback in her international concert schedule. It also shows how a statement made several years earlier can resurface on social media and cause immediate consequences on the programming of a cultural event.

Sources citées dans l’article I24NEWS · Communiqué du Théâtre de l’Opéra de Tunis